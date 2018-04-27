Third-time dad Prince William fights off sleep during Anzac Day service

Britain's Prince William, Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, April 25, 2018.

Life with a newborn is not easy, just ask Prince William. The third-time dad appeared to have been fighting off sleep while attending the annual Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday.

In a video posted by People on Twitter, the Duke of Cambridge, who sat next to Meghan Markle and his younger brother Prince Harry, is seen struggling to stay awake during the service. He nods off a few times but manages to keep his eyes open at the end.

William, who had a relatively short military career, was understandably struggling to fight sleep. The service was held just two days after his third child, the now-named Prince Louis, was born. And as he is raising two young children — 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte — with wife Kate Middleton, it’s likely that he wasn’t getting much sleep at home.

Commenters on Twitter were either defensive of the prince or sympathetic of him. Like William, may of the commenters could relate to being sleep-deprived as parents.

Meanwhile, William was announced to be Harry’s best man on his wedding to Meghan in May. His role in his younger brother’s wedding isn’t surprising. Harry was William’s best man in his wedding to Kate in 2011, and the two brothers are also very close.