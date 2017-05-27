'Home and Away' spoilers for May 29 - June 1: Kat prioritises work over Luc; Tori gets poisoned; more questions about John surfaces

There will be a lot of drama at Summer Bay this week on “Home and Away.” Some will get torn between family and career while close ties to a drug lord threatens to tear a family apart. There will also be a venture into somebody’s dark past and this could mean huge consequences for the family.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Home and Away” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

On Monday, May 29, Ash (George Mason) will resent Kat Chapman’s (Pia Miller) prioritisation of work over Luc Patterson. Kat will learn that Brody Morgan (Jackson Heywood) lied about his connection to the drug ring. William Zannis (Caleb Alloway) will threaten Brody’s family. John Palmer (Shane Withington) will be reluctant with having to go through counselling.

The Morgan clan will be reeling this week when Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) gets poisoned by drug dealer Zannis. How he will strike and whether or not she will be okay remains to be seen. Brody will put his loved ones in the line of danger when he refuses to go along with Zannis’ plan. He will want to get out of the drug ring, but his decision is not very welcome with the dealer who promises to make Brody pay.

On Tuesday, it will be revealed if Kat will warm up to Luc. Viewers will also find out it Brody can stand up for the wagon. John will receive a diagnosis and Jett will take his father on a mission to unveil some of his past traumas.

Other spoilers reveal that it will not be all happy for Ash and Kat this week when a high profile case surfaces and will push the policewoman to neglect her duties. While the drug case that involves Brody and Zannis intensifies, Kat works late hours and long nights. She has a promotion in line and she cannot afford to be away from the office for long. Sadly, this means that Ash would have to take care of Luc alone, writes Back to the Bay.

On Wednesday, John and Jett James’ (Will McDonald) road trip will trigger more questions about John’s mysterious past. On Thursday, Nate Cooper (Kyle Pryor) will get forced to choose between his dream job and Tori. John will reveal his suspicions about his own father’s death.

“Home and Away” airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. on Seven Network in Australia. In the UK, “Home and Away” airs during weekdays at 1:15 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Channel 5.