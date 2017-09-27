'Holby City' series 19 finale ‘Left Behind’ spoilers: Ollie returns to work

"Holby City" cast members James Anderson (Ollie), Ayesha Dharker (Nina), Camilla Arfwedson (Zosia), Christian Vit (Matteo), William Postlethwaite (Fredrik) and Guy Henry (Hanssen), will star in the upcoming episode of the medical drama titled "Left Behind," which will air on Oct. 3 in the UK. It will feature Ollie's return to Holby after his split with Zosia.

Spoiler Alert! This article has additional 'Holby City' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know more about 'Left Behind.'

The "Holby City" series 19 finale, which airs on BBC One, will show Ollie's first day back at work splitting up with Zosia. Unfortunately, the environment reminds him of his recent heartbreak. Meanwhile, Hanssen will become impatient with Fredrik when he oversteps the line on the ward. As for Nina, she will be recognised by a patient from the newspapers.

'Left Behind' preview

A preview of "Left Behind" was uploaded on Holby's official Facebook page. It features Hanssen introducing a new mentoring scheme. However, Fredrik will cross a line when he gets too close to a patient. Watch the video at the bottom of the article. According to the Internet Movie Database, Nigel Douglas directed this episode which was written by Wendy Granditer.

'Holby City' season 19 episode 52: 'Left Behind' stars

IMDb also lists the other actors and actresses that will appear in the "Holby City" season 19 finale including Jaye Jacobs as Donna Jackson, David Ajao as Damon Ford, Alex Walkinshaw as Adrian "Fletch" Fletcher, Rosie Marcel as Jac Naylor and Bob Barrett as Sacha Levy. They will be joined by other stars such as Eleanor Fanyinka as Morven Digby, Hugh Quarshie as Ric Griffin, Kaye Wragg as Essie Harrison, Dana Smit as Sara Johanssen, Tim Preece as Neil Williams, Kate Anthony as Maxine "Max" Chapman and Nav Sidhu as Brian Heyes.

'Holby City' episodes

The episodes prior to "Left Behind" were "The Man Who Sold the World," "Veil of Tears, Part One" and "Veil of Tears, Part Two." "The Man Who Sold the World" was aired on UK's BBC One on Sept. 12. It featured Zosia suspecting something about Guy's erratic behaviour which put her in an impossible situation. "Veil of Tears, Part One" aired on Sept. 19 and it showed Zosia and Oliver's wedding day. Plus, Nina and Jac argued over running Darwin. "Veil of Tears, Part Two" aired on Tuesday and it featured Lofty (Lee Mead) and Dom (David Ames) finding themselves in an awkward situation. Meanwhile, Zosia made an important decision.

"Holby City" airs on BBC One in the UK on Tuesdays at 8 pm. Stay tuned for more updates and "Holby" spoilers in the next few days.

Watch the 'Holby City' video below: