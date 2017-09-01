'Holby City' series 19 episode 48 spoilers: Fletch exasperates Donna

By @JanSSS8 on
Holby City star Alex Walkinshaw
"Holby City" star Alex Walkinshaw poses for a photo which was posted on his Twitter account. Walkinshaw plays the character Adrian "Fletch" Fletcher in the BBC One medical drama. WalkinshawAlex/Twitter

"Holby City" cast members Jaye Jacobs (Donna), Alex Walkinshaw (Fletch), Ayesha Dharker (Nina), Guy Henry (Hanssen), David Ames (Dominic), Bob Barrett (Sacha), Lee Mead (Lofty), John Michie (Guy) and Camilla Arfwedson (Zosia), will be seen in the medical drama's upcoming episode titled "How Loud It Is." It will air on Sept. 5 and 11 in the UK. The upcoming episode will show Donna getting exasperated with Fletch and Nina appointing a new registrar on Keller. 

Spoiler Alert! This article has the latest 'Holby City' spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about 'How Loud It Is.'

"Holby City" series 19, episode 48 will air on BBC One, and it will show Fletch starting to throw around his weight as a director of nursing. Donna will feel exasperated by his actions and she'll decide to teach him a lesson. Meanwhile, Nina will appoint a new Keller registrar. This will force Hanssen to walk down memory lane and confront a familiar face from his past.

The new registrar will be praised by Dominic, Lofty and Sacha. However, his presence at Holby could greatly affect Hanssen. Elsewhere, Zosia will continue to worry about Guy's strange and erratic behaviour. When he doesn't show signs of improving, Zosia will be compelled to take action. 

A preview of the "How Loud It Is" episode was uploaded on the drama's Facebook page. It shows Hanssen's son returning to Holby as a new registrar. However, it seems that not everyone will be giving him a warm welcome. Check out the video at the end of the article. According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Jamie Annett directed this episode, which was written by Andrew Bayliss.

'Holby City' season 19 episode 48: 'How Loud It Is' stars

IMDb lists the other actors and actresses that will be seen in this episode which includes James Anderson as Oliver Valentine, Hugh Quarshie as Ric Griffin, Eleanor Fanyinka as Morven Digby, David Ajao as Damon Ford and Enzo Squillino Jr as Marco Moretti. Jules Robertson as Jason Haynes, Dana Smit as Sara Johanssen, William "Billy" Postlethwaite as Fredrick Johansson, Beth Cooke as Anne-Marie Easterman and John Michie, will appear alongside them.

'Holby City' episodes: 'Keep On Running'

The episode before "How Loud It Is" is "Keep On Running." It will air on Monday, Sept. 4 in the UK. The episode was written by Michelle Lipton and directed by Paulette Randall. It will show the Holby half-marathon which will take a tragic turn. It will force Lofty to come to terms with his feelings for Dominic. Zosia will also be put to the test by Guy. It involves her decision to transfer to the neurology department. 

"Holby City" airs in the UK on BBC One at 8 pm on Tuesdays. It also airs previous episodes on Monday. Stay tuned for more "Holby" spoilers in the next few weeks.

Watch 'Holby City' videos below:

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car