Hemsworth, Ruffalo react as ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ spoiler given away on ‘The Project’

Cast member Chris Hemsworth poses at the premiere of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" at Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California April 13, 2015. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Chris Hemsworth wasn’t happy when “The Project” gave away a significant spoiler from “Thor: Ragnarok” live on air. The Australian actor, who was in his home country to promote his film, tried to do damage control with co-star Mark Ruffalo following the big reveal earlier this week.

Spoilers warning: The following discusses a plot twist in the film.

The two actors were guests at talk show to promote their upcoming superhero flick. However, it appears co-presenter Tommy Little didn’t get the memo which parts of the film he could discuss with them.

“It’s a star-studded cast. Our very own Cate Blanchett plays your sister,” Little said. “Your sister, she’s trying to kill you.”

“You can’t say it’s his sister,” Hemsworth replied. “You can’t give that away.”

Ruffalo added, “Ixnay on the istersay,” Pig Latin which probably meant “nix on the sister.” Hemsworth joked that maybe they could rewind the tape if the program was live, which it was.

Hela’s (Blanchett) familial relationship with Thor in the film is different from her comic book origin. The canon in the Marvel Comics is that she is the daughter of an incarnation of Loki, making Thor her uncle. But as it has been revealed, she’s his sister in the film, which probably explains why she’s intent on destroying Asgard.

As Blanchett told EW in March, Hela is “a little bit cross” because she had been locked away in prison for millennia and now that she’s free, she won’t go back in there. And if she’s Odin’s daughter, she’s probably older than Thor, and therefore she feels she’s the rightful heir to the throne of Asgard, not Thor.

It wasn’t just Little who gave away spoilers from the film. Ruffalo himself inadvertently treated thousands of his social media followers to a live screening of “Thor: Ragnarok” during the film’s premiere in Los Angeles. The American actor forgot to turn off his Instagram Live when he put it inside his pocket, allowing his followers to hear the first parts of the film.

“Thor: Ragnarok” will be released on Oct. 26 in Australia, on Nov. 3 in the US.

Watch Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo try for damage control after ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ spoiler on ‘The Project’

