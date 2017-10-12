Mark Ruffalo live-streams ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ audio from his pocket

By @chelean on
World Premiere of “Thor: Ragnarok” – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 11/10/2017 - (L-R) Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Chris Helmsworth, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston and Mark Ruffalo.
World Premiere of “Thor: Ragnarok” – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 11/10/2017 - (L-R) Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Chris Helmsworth, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston and Mark Ruffalo. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Ruffalo accidentally live-streamed “Thor: Ragnarok” from his pocket on Tuesday night. The 49-year-old American actor forgot to turn off his Instagram live during the screening of the film in Los Angeles, inadvertently allowing 2,500 of his followers to hear the film.

While he and his co-stars were being introduced at the El Capitan Theatre, Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, pointed his phone at the audience before the film played to capture the moment. Unfortunately, he forgot to end the live stream when he put his phone back in his pocket. That allowed the thousands of his followers to clearly hear the audio of the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ruffalo stopped the live feed around 8:15 p.m. It is unknown if he was warned that he was still recording or the app cut out the streaming on its own.

Marvel had the audience at the premiere turn off their mobile devices to prevent the pirating of the film. Security staff locked the devices in sealed pouches before the audience were allowed entrance at the theatre, the THR said. After the screening, the security unsealed the pouches for them. Obviously, the stars of the film weren’t subjected to such security.

His followers found the gaffe hilarious, with some of them making light of how Ruffalo suddenly and unintentionally became a pirate of his own movie. The Marvel honchos might not be laughing, though. Ruffalo himself was apologetic on Twitter, but it’s unclear if Marvel did indeed confiscate his phone. It’s likely that he was kidding but possibly he was reprimanded slightly. The Instagram video has since been deleted.

“Thor: Ragnarok” stars Australian actor Chris Hemsworth as the titular demigod. Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleton (Loki), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Karl Urban (Skurge), Anthony Hopkins (Odin) and Cate Blanchett (Hela) co-star in the film directed by Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi. It will be released in the US on Nov. 3, in Australia on Oct. 26.

Related
Join the Discussion
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
More Business
Victoria Police under fire for force used on 12-year-old boy’s arrest [VIDEO]
Trump talks about coming up with the word 'fake'
Anthem kneeling: Mike Pence explains leaving NFL game, receives praise from Trump
Trump administration's immigration policy wish list could derail deal to protect 'dreamers'
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
More News
Nick Kyrgios accused of match-fixing by former NRL stars
Conor McGregor, WWE close to agreeing to WrestleMania deal
LeBron James injury update: Cavs star could miss season opener against Boston
F1 United States Grand Prix: Michael Buffer to introduce drivers
Rafael Nadal extends winning streak to 14, improves to 63-9 in 2017
Rafael Nadal extends winning streak to 14, improves to 63-9 in 2017
Andrew Wiggins signs five-year max extension with Timberwolves
Andrew Wiggins signs five-year max extension with Timberwolves
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5 teaser: Lagertha takes aim with flaming arrow
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7 episode 2 preview video
‘Outlander’ season 3: Inside the world of episode 5
Meghan Markle’s London vehicle is biggest ‘clue’ of engagement to Prince Harry
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: Some 'weird stuff' coming up
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Dave Filoni teases details
Mark Ruffalo live-streams ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ audio from his pocket
Mark Ruffalo live-streams ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ audio from his pocket
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car