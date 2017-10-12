Mark Ruffalo live-streams ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ audio from his pocket

Mark Ruffalo accidentally live-streamed “Thor: Ragnarok” from his pocket on Tuesday night. The 49-year-old American actor forgot to turn off his Instagram live during the screening of the film in Los Angeles, inadvertently allowing 2,500 of his followers to hear the film.

While he and his co-stars were being introduced at the El Capitan Theatre, Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, pointed his phone at the audience before the film played to capture the moment. Unfortunately, he forgot to end the live stream when he put his phone back in his pocket. That allowed the thousands of his followers to clearly hear the audio of the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ruffalo stopped the live feed around 8:15 p.m. It is unknown if he was warned that he was still recording or the app cut out the streaming on its own.

Marvel had the audience at the premiere turn off their mobile devices to prevent the pirating of the film. Security staff locked the devices in sealed pouches before the audience were allowed entrance at the theatre, the THR said. After the screening, the security unsealed the pouches for them. Obviously, the stars of the film weren’t subjected to such security.

His followers found the gaffe hilarious, with some of them making light of how Ruffalo suddenly and unintentionally became a pirate of his own movie. The Marvel honchos might not be laughing, though. Ruffalo himself was apologetic on Twitter, but it’s unclear if Marvel did indeed confiscate his phone. It’s likely that he was kidding but possibly he was reprimanded slightly. The Instagram video has since been deleted.

All kidding aside... I’m sorry @Marvel. Can I have my phone back? https://t.co/kVoPYyXlPn — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 12, 2017

Mark Ruffalo put his phone on his pocket without closing the Instagram app and is basically doing a live of the movie _ pic.twitter.com/2fXTp75JyJ — Bru (@benedictdaily) October 11, 2017

Mark Ruffalo is gonna get in trouble again ___ — Mikee Kong (@robelissimo) October 11, 2017

I feel bad for him but at the same time I can't stop laughing___ Mark Ruffalo everone ___ — melissa solis (@melimukeaf) October 11, 2017

the moment he realized he was livestreaming im actually in tears pic.twitter.com/3qykyxtunV — Hal Rhorer (@halrhorer) October 11, 2017

“Thor: Ragnarok” stars Australian actor Chris Hemsworth as the titular demigod. Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleton (Loki), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Karl Urban (Skurge), Anthony Hopkins (Odin) and Cate Blanchett (Hela) co-star in the film directed by Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi. It will be released in the US on Nov. 3, in Australia on Oct. 26.