'Thor: Ragnarok' releases new trailer; watch the Revengers shine

Marvel has debuted a new trailer for “Thor: Ragnarok” during the recent NFL Kickoff. The new trailer showed Thor assembling his new superteam called the Revengers. While the first Thor movie excited a lot of fans with the introduction of one of the biggest Marvel superheroes of this generation, the second Thor movie was not too well received. This time however, it looks like the Thor franchise is hell bent on redeeming itself as the trilogy closes.

The latest TV spot for “Thor:Ragnarok” entitled “The Contender” was packed with action, but also featured some light and silly moments between Thor and Hulk. In the trailer, some new and yet unnamed heroes are introduced, and it looks like this new team is set to conquer a challenge far bigger than the Incredible Hulk himself. Thor’s new look is also worth noticing as the Asgardian god of thunder now sports shorter hair as he is seen charging up.

It has to be remembered that both Hulk and Thor were absent in “Captain America: Civil War.” It looks like these two are making up for their absence in a grand way when this movie airs.

Screenrant says that fans of the franchise can expect Hulk and Thor to go mano a mano just for a little while before they make amends and team up to save the galaxy from a greater evil. They will have some issues of their own, but it looks like some bigger trouble will be joining in later on.

Of course, “Ragnarok” will still be mainly Thor’s movie, but it looks like this will be Marvel’s opportunity to push the ensemble cast to brings fans to a new plane of entertainment for this upcoming film. Hemsworth has always been loved as a lead, but he has yet to prove himself as a box office lead outside of the MCU. With fan favorites Hulk and Thor leading the cast, a beloved villain like Loki and some potential breakouts such as Valkyrie, it looks like Marvel is going for a significant push for this year.

“Thor: Ragnarok” stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Hiddleston while Cate Blanchett will take on the role of the villain Hela. This movie will hit the theatres in November 3, 2017.