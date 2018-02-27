'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 17 spoilers

By @JanSSS8 on
Hawaii Five O star Christine Ko
"Hawaii Five O" star Christine Ko poses for a selfie on her Instagram account. Ko plays the character Jessie Nomura in the CBS show. christine_ko/Instagram

"Hawaii Five-0" (H50), starring Ian Anthony Dale (Adam Noshimuri), Christine Ko (Jessie Nomura), Scott Caan (Danny "Danno" Williams), Alex O'Loughlin (Steve McGarrett), Beulah Koale (Junior Reigns), Chi McBride (Lou Grover), Jorge Garcia (Jerry Ortega) and Meaghan Rath (Tani Rey), will have a new episode titled "Holapu ke ahi, koe iho ka lehu (The Fire Blazed Up, Then Only Ashes Were Left)." It will air in the US on March 9. The upcoming H50 episode will show Adam beginning to doubt Jessie's allegiance. 

Spoiler alert: This article has additional 'Hawaii Five-0' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to learn more about what happens in 'Holapu ke ahi, koe iho ka lehu.'

A CBS press release states that in "Hawaii Five 0" season 8, episode 17, Adam's mission to take down organised crime on the Island will go awry. He wants to use deadly chlorine gas as a bait for the organised crime boss. Unfortunately, the wrong person will get a hold of it. Plus, he will start to doubt Jessie's loyalty. Maja Vrvilo directed this episode, while Ally Seibert and Liz Alper wrote it. 

'Holapu ke ahi, koe iho ka lehu' stars

Rob Duval (Doug Manning), Sven Lindstrom (Kevin Randall), Joe Pineda (Dr Price), Cari Tanabe (Executive), Kevin Sun (Assistant), Angie Taylor Anderson (Law Student), Kiana Rivera (Hazmat Tech), Craig Davidson (Guard #1), Michael Rufino (Guard #2), Andrew Kamoku (Akani), Joel Himelhoch (Mitchell), Desmond Chiam (Kazuya Nemoto), Ashley Platz (Denise Randall) and Dave Edery (Roland James), will appear in this episode as guest stars. They will be joined by the other "Hawaii Five 0" cast members such as Taylor Wily (Kamekona), Kimee Balmilero (Noelani Cunha) and Michael Imperioli (Odell Martin - recurring).

'Hawaii Five-0' episodes

The episode before "Holapu ke ahi, koe iho ka lehu" is "O na hoku o ka lani ka i 'ike ia Pae' ("Only the Stars of Heaven Know Where Pae Is") and it will air on March 2 in the US. It will show Junior and Tani going undercover as prospective parents who are interested in infiltrating a private school. They have to do it to investigate the murder of the school's headmaster. Meanwhile, Adam's life will be put in danger when he is held captive. He will also be forced to give his captors huge amounts of hidden cash. David Wolkove and Matt Wheeler wrote this episode and Jerry Levine directed it.

"Hawaii Five 0" airs during Wednesdays at 9:30 pm AEDT on Australia's TEN Channel. It also airs on CBS in the US every Fridays at 9-10 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more "Hawaii Five-0" spoilers in the coming days.

Related
Join the Discussion
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Houston Rockets extend winning streak to 13 games
Usain Bolt to announce new soccer team on Tuesday
Gary Neville slams Arsenal for 'spineless display' against Manchester City
Neymar injury update: PSG star stretchered off against Marseille
F1 2018: Daniel Ricciardo quickest on Day 1 of Barcelona testing
F1 2018: Daniel Ricciardo quickest on Day 1 of Barcelona testing
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star likely to return in March
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star likely to return in March
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5: A queen’s endurance
‘Play time with Jesus’ campaign promotes ‘The Walking Dead’ game
‘Outlander’ season 4: Producers seek Native Canadians
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Feb. 26 to March 2 spoilers
'The Orville' season 2 productions starts
‘The Orville’ season 2: Chris Johnson joins the team
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 17 spoilers
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 17 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car