"Hawaii Five-0" (H50), starring Ian Anthony Dale (Adam Noshimuri), Christine Ko (Jessie Nomura), Scott Caan (Danny "Danno" Williams), Alex O'Loughlin (Steve McGarrett), Beulah Koale (Junior Reigns), Chi McBride (Lou Grover), Jorge Garcia (Jerry Ortega) and Meaghan Rath (Tani Rey), will have a new episode titled "Holapu ke ahi, koe iho ka lehu (The Fire Blazed Up, Then Only Ashes Were Left)." It will air in the US on March 9. The upcoming H50 episode will show Adam beginning to doubt Jessie's allegiance.

A CBS press release states that in "Hawaii Five 0" season 8, episode 17, Adam's mission to take down organised crime on the Island will go awry. He wants to use deadly chlorine gas as a bait for the organised crime boss. Unfortunately, the wrong person will get a hold of it. Plus, he will start to doubt Jessie's loyalty. Maja Vrvilo directed this episode, while Ally Seibert and Liz Alper wrote it.

Rob Duval (Doug Manning), Sven Lindstrom (Kevin Randall), Joe Pineda (Dr Price), Cari Tanabe (Executive), Kevin Sun (Assistant), Angie Taylor Anderson (Law Student), Kiana Rivera (Hazmat Tech), Craig Davidson (Guard #1), Michael Rufino (Guard #2), Andrew Kamoku (Akani), Joel Himelhoch (Mitchell), Desmond Chiam (Kazuya Nemoto), Ashley Platz (Denise Randall) and Dave Edery (Roland James), will appear in this episode as guest stars. They will be joined by the other "Hawaii Five 0" cast members such as Taylor Wily (Kamekona), Kimee Balmilero (Noelani Cunha) and Michael Imperioli (Odell Martin - recurring).

The episode before "Holapu ke ahi, koe iho ka lehu" is "O na hoku o ka lani ka i 'ike ia Pae' ("Only the Stars of Heaven Know Where Pae Is") and it will air on March 2 in the US. It will show Junior and Tani going undercover as prospective parents who are interested in infiltrating a private school. They have to do it to investigate the murder of the school's headmaster. Meanwhile, Adam's life will be put in danger when he is held captive. He will also be forced to give his captors huge amounts of hidden cash. David Wolkove and Matt Wheeler wrote this episode and Jerry Levine directed it.

"Hawaii Five 0" airs during Wednesdays at 9:30 pm AEDT on Australia's TEN Channel. It also airs on CBS in the US every Fridays at 9-10 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more "Hawaii Five-0" spoilers in the coming days.