'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 15 spoilers: Danny’s uncle visits town

By @JanSSS8 on
Vincent Pastore
Vincent Pastore at the SIA show wikimedia Commons/Will from New York, USA

"Hawaii Five-0" (H50), starring Scott Caan (Danny "Danno" Williams), Alex O'Loughlin (Steve McGarrett), Meaghan Rath (Tani Rey), Jorge Garcia (Jerry Ortega), Chi McBride (Lou Grover) and Ian Anthony Dale (Adam Noshimuri), will have an upcoming episode titled "He puko'a kani 'aina (A Coral Reef Strengthens Out into Land)." It airs in the US on Feb. 2. It will show Danny's uncle (Vincent Pastore), visiting them to help in their restaurant business. Plus, Jessie's (Christine Ko) life is put in danger by Adam.

Spoiler alert: This article contains additional 'Hawaii Five-0' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to learn more about what happens in 'He puko'a kani 'aina.'

According to a CBS press release, "Hawaii Five 0" season 8, episode 15 will show Adam sending Jessie to a dangerous situation. Unfortunately, things won't go as planned and it will have bad consequences. Meanwhile, Danny and Steve will investigate a private detective's murder as well as his client who were both killed the same way. Plus, Danny's uncle, Vito, will visit town to help his nephew and Steve get their new restaurant up and running. Bryan Spicer directed this episode, which was written by Matt Wheeler and David Wolkove.

'He puko'a kani 'aina' stars

Og Libra (Ikko), Daniel Buran (Devin Walsh/Visha Kundahara), Edward Edwards (Kyle Kalani), Miriam Lucien (Nurse), Sarah Juliette Halford (Nicole), Julie Alfonso (Huma Kalani), Preston Kamauu (Tech), Hudson Taylor (Lifeguard), Robert Kaaua (Bodyguard) and Donovan Oakleaf (Greg Isaacs) will be the guest stars in "He puko'a kani 'aina." The rest of the "Hawaii Five 0" cast will join them, including Kimee Balmilero (Noelani Cunha), Beulah Koale (Junior Reigns) and Taylor Wily (Kamekona). Aside from recurring cast members Pastore and Ko, Aaron Yoo (Hideki Tashiro) will also grace this episode. 

'Hawaii Five-0' episodes: 'O Ka Mea Ua Hala, Ua Hala Ia' and 'Na Keiki A Kalaihaohia'

The H50 episode prior to "He puko'a kani 'aina" was "Na Keiki A Kalaihaohia (The Children of Kalaihaohia)." It aired on CBS on Jan. 19 after the series' 13th episode titled "O Ka Mea Ua Hala, Ua Hala Ia (What is Gone is Gone)," which was broadcast in the US on Jan. 12. 

"Hawaii Five 0" season 8, episode 14 showed Danny and Steve's restaurant getting robbed. They asked for additional assistance from Pua Kai (Shawn Anthony Thomsen) at the Honolulu police so that they can track down the tools that were stolen from them. As for the rest of the team, they investigated a case that involved a stolen diamond smuggler corpse. They had to find the guy's partner to prevent the stolen diamonds from being smuggled out of Hawaii.

Elsewhere, Adam recruited a confidential informant as part of his organised crime task force. Plus, Tani's brother, Koa (Kunal Sharma), landed a construction job. Peter Weller directed this episode, which was written by Eric Guggenheim (teleplay) and Peter M. Lenkov (story). 

"Hawaii Five 0" airs on Australia's TEN Channel every Wednesday at 9:30 pm AEDT. In the US, it airs on CBS at 9-10 pm ET/PT every Friday. Stay tuned for more H50 spoilers in the next few weeks.

