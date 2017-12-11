'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 10 spoilers: Danny gets shot [VIDEO]

"Hawaii Five-0" (H50), starring Scott Caan (Danny "Danno" Williams), Beulah Koale (Junior Reigns), Meaghan Rath (Tani Rey) and Alex O'Loughlin (Steve McGarrett), will have an upcoming episode titled "I ka wa ma mua, I ka wa ma hope (The Future is in the Past)." It will air on Friday, Dec. 15 in the US. The new H50 episode will show Danny getting shot while he's in the hospital.

Spoiler alert: This update has more 'Hawaii Five-0' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to learn more about what happens in 'I ka wa ma mua, I ka wa ma hope'

According to a CBS press release, "Hawaii Five 0" season 8, episode 10 will feature Danny, McGarrett, Junior and Tani being quarantined in the hospital. Unfortunately, someone will shoot Danny there. He'll be left unconscious and desperately clinging to life. While he is in that state, he will also imagine a future for everyone in Five-0. Zoe Robyn wrote this episode, which was directed by Peter Weller.

'I ka wa ma mua, I ka wa ma hope' stars

The guest stars that will grace this episode are Christine Ka'aloa (Nurse), Joey Defore (20-Year-Old Charlie Williams), Derrick Chappell (Dad), Alana Chappell (Mom), Talanee Chappell (Daughter), Daniel Kaemon (Doctor), Erika Brown (Late 20s Grace Williams), Bradley White (Dr. Keller), Kevin Daniels (Sergeant Bullock), Mike Buck (Fire Chief), Michael Bowdern (Doctor #1) and Chef Fred DeAngelo (Chef). The other "Hawaii Five-0" cast 2017 such as Chi McBride (Lou Grover), Jorge Garcia (Jerry Ortega), Dennis Chun (Sgt. Duke Lukela), Taylor Wily (Kamekona), Ian Anthony Dale (Adam Noshimuri), Shawn Mokuahi Garnett (Flippa) and Andrew Lawrence (Eric Russo), will also appear alongside the aforemnentioned actors and actresses.

'Hawaii Five-0' episodes: 'Make Me Kai' and 'Oni Kalalea Ke Ku A Ka La'au Loa'

The episode of H50 prior to "I ka wa ma mua, I ka wa ma hope (The Future is in the Past)" was "Make Me Kai (Death at Sea)." It aired in the US on Dec. 8. It featured Tani, Junior, McGarrett and Danny discovering an abandoned yacht at sea with 11 dead bodies. Steve thinks that the victims were killed with a bioweapon and his team got exposed to it. Jerry, Grover and Adam were in charge of finding an antidote to save their teammates as well as find the people responsible for it. Maja Vrvilo directed this episode, which was written by Matt Wheeler and David Wolkove.

"Hawaii Five 0" TV airs on the TEN Channel in Australia every Wednesday at 9:30 pm. It also airs on CBS in the US every Friday at 9-10 pm ET/PT. The next episode after "I ka wa ma mua, I ka wa ma hope" is "Oni Kalalea Ke Ku A Ka La'au Loa (A Tall Tree Stands Above the Others)" which will also air on Dec. 15. Stay tuned for more spoilers of the Five-0 team.

Watch the 'Hawaii Five-0' video below: