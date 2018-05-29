'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3': Mark Hamill James Gunn meet

Mark Hamill gestures as he arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015.

Mark Hamill gestures as he arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. Reuters/Paul Hackett

It all started when a fan asked James Gunn a few months ago if he could cast Mark Hamill in his upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” film. The director had said at that time that Hamill lives close by in Malibu, and so he can just come over for a coffee to discuss it. That meeting has finally happened, and the two apparently discussed “EVERYTHING.”

Way back in February, Hamill and Gunn exchanged numbers online. Hamill wanted to meet the director as both a good neighbour and as an “unemployed actor.” It is only now that the two managed to meet.

A picture Hamill posted online [see below] shows the two men spending time together at Gunn’s house. Hamill teased that they talked about “EVERYTHING.” The actor mentioned the weather, gardening tips, favourite recipes, growing up Catholic, their love for dogs, bleu cheese, and risqué limericks as the topics that were discussed. Curiously there was no mention of movies, Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and more specifically the casting.

Gunn too teased a picture of the meeting [see below]. The director talked about having coffee, some barbeque, cornbread, and cobbler during the meeting. “Honestly, he’s an amazing guy & I’m grateful to him & the whole Hamill clan for a great day,” Gunn wrote. Here too there is no mention of casting.

It isn’t clear of the script of the next instalment has already been finished. Gunn has been working on the script for some time now. Will there be room to make minor alterations to include a new character for Hamill to play? There’s still a lot of time left before the cameras start to roll for the film, so it remains to be seen if Hamill will be cast.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is set to be released in 2020.

Such a great day meeting my neighbor @JamesGunn! We have so much in common & talked about EVERYTHING: the weather, gardening tips, favorite recipes, growing up Catholic, our mutual love of dogs, bleu cheese, risqué limericks & the weather again. #FunWithGunn pic.twitter.com/5Gw1VTyHRU — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 28, 2018

Finally stopped by @hamillhimself’s for that cup of coffee we tweeted about months ago. & some bbq. & cornbread & cobbler & OKAY IT’S TRUE I ATE THE HAMILLS OUT OF HOUSE & HOME BACK OFF. Honestly, he’s an amazing guy & I’m grateful to him & the whole Hamill clan for a great day. pic.twitter.com/u8E6Ak3XWT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 28, 2018

