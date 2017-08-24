'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3': James Gunn teases details

James Gunn is currently working on the script of his next film “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” The director had a live chat with the fans on Facebook recently, and teased details while answering questions.

After the events of the first two movies, there will be a slight change in the songs this time around. While the songs of the previous movies were influenced by Peter’s (Chris Pratt) mother, the next album will be influenced by Yondu (Michael Rooker). Readers who have watched the sequel will understand why.

Towards the end of the film, Kraglin (Sean Gunn) gave Peter a zune. So, the songs in the next film will be Yondu centric.

Although Kraglin will be fighting alongside the heroes in the next film, he’s not an official member of the Guardians yet, Gunn said. However, the character’s importance appears to have grown significantly.

Before Gunn’s next film as director, Peter and the others will appear in “Avengers: Infinity Wars,” and help defend the galaxy against Thanos (Josh Brolin). Since Gunn is also an Executive Producer of this film, he promised that the characters from his films will remain true to what the fans have seen so far in this marvel movie too.

As far as “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is concerned, Gunn promised the movie will set the stage for Marvel Cinematic Universe for the next 10 or 20 years. Will the film introduce important new characters who will get their own stand alone movies in the future?

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” has been confirmed, but there is still no word about when it will be released. The film is still in very early stages of development, and Gunn has not yet announced the completion of the script. Once the script is approved by Marvel, the fans can expect to hear casting announcements.

