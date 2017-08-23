'The 100' season 5: Details about new character joining the show

'The 100'
A poster of "The 100" TV series. The 100/ Facebook

Details about a new character in “The 100” season 5 have been revealed. The character is one among the prisoners who have just landed on earth. The main plot of the show next year will focus on the impact the prisoners will have on the Grounders.

Charmaine Diyoza, played by Ivana Milicevic, is one of the “mysterious criminals” from the prison ship. The character was once a “ruthless military strategist,” and she will now take on the other main players of the show. This is an important character who will “leave an indelible legacy on our new world,” Entertainment Weekly reports.

Fans of the TV series may already know that the prison ship was sent into space 100 years before the Apocalypse. Executive Producer Jason Rothenberg explained that the prisoners could have been in hypersleep, which is perhaps why they are still alive after so many years in space.

With the arrival of the prison ship, their first military objective for survival would be to make camp in a relatively safe location. The only place like that on earth at the moment is the Garden of Eden that Clarke (Eliza Taylor) has found for herself and the others.

Since there is still no word from the bunker or the ARK, the major focus in the first few episodes should be the fight between Clarke’s people and Charmaine’s people. Will Clarke be able to defend her turf against a military strategist?

Meanwhile, the producers have shared a behind-the scenes picture from the set on Twitter. The picture doesn’t come with a caption because it’s self explanatory.

“The 100” season 5 is set to air sometime in 2018. The premiere date is yet to be announced. The title of the first episode has been revealed to be “Eden.” The episode is expected to show what Clarke’s new home is like.

