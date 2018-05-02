'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo on the emotional good-bye

“Grey’s Anatomy” season 14 finale episode will be “devastating,” Ellen Pompeo (Dr. Meredith Grey) said in a recent interview. The episode will be the last for Jessica Capshaw (Dr. Arizona Robbins) and Sarah Drew (Dr. April Kepner), but their departure may not be done in a way that is sad, and instead the departures may be memorable and “nice.”

Since this is the last season for Capshaw and Drew, almost everything they did on the last day was an emotional time for the cast and crew, Pompeo said in an interview with ETOnline. The actors have already filmed their last episode, and now all that remains is for the fans to see the finale.

"I mean, because everything is the last, right? It's the last time they'll do this, it's the last time they'll do that. It's the last time they'll rehearse and it's really emotional," Pompeo said at the launch of Young Living Essential Oils' Seedlings baby care line in New York City. The actress described Capshaw and Drew as being a part of the family, and pointed out that they have been on the show for nine and ten years.

The loss the two characters will also be difficult for the fans. Pompeo said that all the characters who have been on the show are meaningful for the TV series. The characters are particularly meaningful to the fans, the actress said.

As far the mode of the exit is concerned, Pompeo joked that only the actors who have behaved badly will get killed off. For those who have been good they will get to “die nice.”

The exit of Capshaw and Drew also came as a surprise for Pompeo, the actress said. She added that she went through “stages of grief” before accepting it. Pompeo pointed out that just as it is hard for the fans and the cast to accept a death on the show, it is also hard for the writers to take such creative decisions.