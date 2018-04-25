'Grey's Anatomy' renewed for season 15

@sachintrivedig
Grey's Anatomy
Ellen Pompeo (L) poses for a selfie with cast members as she accepts the award for favorite network TV drama series for "Grey's Anatomy" at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

“Grey’s Anatomy’ has been renewed for season 15. The renewal is just a formality right now as the fans already had an idea that this would happen. The successful, long running show will return, but some of the major characters will be exiting soon.

A press release by ABC points out that “Grey’s Anatomy” is the number one drama series of the network in the 18-49 age group, MovieFone reports. ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey announced the show’s return for season 15.

"'Grey's Anatomy' has a special place in my heart and millions of viewers feel the same way," Dungey said. Dungey also thanked the “fiercely loyal fans,” both the ones who have been with the TV series from the very beginning as well as the young fans who have started watching the show more recently, for making the show “as strong as ever.”

Two big characters will be exiting the show soon. Jessica Capshaw (Arizona Robbins) and Sarah Drew (April Kepner). The two cast members have already filmed their respective last scenes, and posted pictures from the production set last week to say their good byes. The fans and the fellow cast members of the show bid the two actors adieu online, but the more formal farewells may happen after the finale of season 4 airs on May 17.

While Capshaw and Kepner have exited the show, there will still be some regulars on the show. Ellen Pompeo's (Meredith Grey) for instance has reportedly signed the deal to reprise her role in both season 15 and 16.

Over the years “Grey’s Anatomy” has won a Golden Globe Award (2007), and multiple nominations at the Emmys. The plot of the show revolves around a group of doctors working at Grey Sloan Memorial, where they face life and death situations on a daily bases.

