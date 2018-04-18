'Grey's Anatomy': Dr. Robbins exit may be connected to Alex Karev

By @sachintrivedig on
Grey's Anatomy
"Grey's Anatomy" will return on Jan. 29 on US network ABC News. Facebook/Grey's Anatomy

The last picture of Jessica Capshaw (Dr. Robbins) on “Greys Anatomy” gives a clue about her exit from the show. So far, there has been no official word about how the character will leave the show or what episode will be the last for her. Fans have been busy wondering how this will be planned by the producers, and a recently released picture may give a clue about how this will come about.

A picture of Capshaw from the last day on the production set of the show may give a clue about how things will end for the character. According to a report by Bustle a picture of Capshaw on the last day of her filming for the show was taken with Justin Chambers (Dr. Alex Karev) it is possible that Alex may have something to do with Dr. Robbins’ exit.

It has been a decade long journey for Capshaw, and the fans of the actress responded to the picture of the last scene on Twitter with messages of sadness to see her go. There were a lot of moments of nostalgia as the fans remembered some great scenes of the show from the past.

Another report by Bustle pays tribute to Capshaw’s character. The exit of Dr. Robbins from the show may be devastating to the fans who look to her for inspiration and strength. Over the years the character has been through a lot, and the fans have been with her every step of the way. Now, it is time to say goodbye to her as the show takes a new “creative direction.”

How “Grey’s Anatomy” reinvents itself in the next season remains to be seen. It will certainly be a challenge to replace strong female characters like Dr. Robbins. Meanwhile, the fans will have to continue to watch the show and wait for that episode in which the character leaves the TV series for good.

