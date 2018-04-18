'The Walking Dead' season 9 spoilers: Director on The Whisperers

By @sachintrivedig on
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8
Andrew Lincoln plays Rick Grimes on ‘The Walking Dead’ season 8. AMC/The Walking Dead

Will “The Walking Dead” season 9 introduce The Whisperers as the new villains? Some fans certainly felt so when they saw a horde of zombies in the episode “Wrath.” The villainous faction from the comics is expected to make an appearance at some point on the show, and Director Greg Nicotero talked about that possibility in a recent interview. The following article contains spoilers.

In the episode “Wrath” Rick (Andrew Lincoln) spotted a large horde of zombies. Such hordes are not new to the TV series, but there were also a series of poles that seems to mark a border of a new faction, something that the Whisperers would do. This yet to be seen villainous faction is a strange group from the comics. They found a unique way of surviving in the post-apocalyptic world.

The Whisperers are living but they have taken on the looks of the zombies. They don’t have a home like Alexandria and wander about, always speaking in whispers. With the Saviors storyline ending the stage is set for the introduction of the Whisperers.

In an interview with EntertainmentWeekly,  Nicotero explained that the zombies that Rick saw weren’t the Whisperers. The reference in that scene was to show the heroes that it is pointless to fight amongst themselves especially since there is a big enemy out there. The idea is to make everyone understand that if they keep fighting there will be nothing left to preserve in the face of the army of the dead.

With the Whisperers out of the picture for now, it will be interesting to see what new villain the producers plan to introduce in the next season. More details about the plot of season 9 may be revealed in the coming weeks or at the time when the filming actually begins.

Related
Join the Discussion
IKEA expansion plans set to create new jobs in Australia
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Australian startup Sendle offers guaranteed lower price for national parcel sending
Australian startup Sendle offers guaranteed lower price for national parcel sending
Over 1000 homes in Melbourne, Sydney connect to fibre-to-the-curb NBN service
Over 1000 homes in Melbourne, Sydney connect to fibre-to-the-curb NBN service
More Business
Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Brisbane for Australian tour
'Gift from Stephen': Homeless people enjoy special Easter meal from Hawking family
Zuckerberg fires back at Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism
6 Melbourne police officers filmed beating, humiliating pensioner might face suspension
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
More News
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018 first round results: Cavs start losing, Celtics win in OT
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Negan prepares for Rick
‘Supernatural’ 13x18: ‘Bring ‘em Back Alive’ brings back Gabriel’s grace and humour
‘Outlander’ season 4: Pictures of Frasers Ridge
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 20 'Judgment Day' spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 19 ‘Outside the Lines’ spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 19 spoilers
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Friday the 13th: Toyah suspects Simon of stealing
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Friday the 13th
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car