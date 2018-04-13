'The Walking Dead' season 8 finale preview: The last fight

By @sachintrivedig on
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8
Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) return this October for ‘The Walking Dead’ season 8. AMC/The Walking Dead

The final battle is about to start in “The Walking Dead” season 8 finale episode. The preview of the next episode shows how Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is prepared to trap his attackers, while Rick (Andrew Lincoln) leads his time to finish the job.

Rick and his team are heading into a trap, thanks to the plan Negan  unveiled in the previous episode. The preview trailer of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Morgan (Lennie James) encouraging Rick to finish what he started.

Negan will also come prepared. He will deliberately let a map fall into the hands of Rick’s team, a map that will reveal the exact time and location of Negan. This will be too tempting for the heroes to resist, but what they don’t know is that while they will move into the kill the head of the Saviors they will actually be heading into a trap.

The battle will not be the only thing that the fans can look forward to in the next episode. The trailer shows Negan offering a gift to Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh). Simon (Steven Ogg) is dead, and the Saviors may be taking Dwight (Austin Amelio) to Jadis, and this may be the way Negan plans to make amends.

The other important aspect of the next episode is Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) reaction to the recent events. The trailer shows him delivering the ammunition that Negan requested. The only request Eugene has is to personally witness the deaths of his former friends.

Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) will also be involved in the fight. The trailer appears to show him trying to escape to warn Rick. However, Eugene will stop him. Gabriel can be seen riding in the back of the car with Negan.

“The Walking Dead” season 8 episode 16 has been aptly titled “Wrath.” With the anger boiling over on both sides, it will be interesting to see how the two groups go about killing each other. Will Carl’s (Chandler Riggs) last request be ignored?

Related
Join the Discussion
IKEA expansion plans set to create new jobs in Australia
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Australian startup Sendle offers guaranteed lower price for national parcel sending
Australian startup Sendle offers guaranteed lower price for national parcel sending
Over 1000 homes in Melbourne, Sydney connect to fibre-to-the-curb NBN service
Over 1000 homes in Melbourne, Sydney connect to fibre-to-the-curb NBN service
More Business
Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Brisbane for Australian tour
'Gift from Stephen': Homeless people enjoy special Easter meal from Hawking family
Zuckerberg fires back at Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism
6 Melbourne police officers filmed beating, humiliating pensioner might face suspension
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
More News
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
Sebastian Vettel continues early domination of 2018 Formula One season
Champions League: Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool beat 'best team in the world'
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Pictures of Frasers Ridge
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 20 'Judgment Day' spoilers
Sister slams Meghan Markle for not inviting family to wedding
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: J.J. Abrams may use new technology
'The Walking Dead' season 8 finale preview: The last fight
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Negan prepares for Rick
‘Supernatural’ 13x18: ‘Bring ‘em Back Alive’ brings back Gabriel’s grace and humour
‘Supernatural’ 13x18: ‘Bring ‘em Back Alive’ brings back Gabriel’s grace and humour
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car