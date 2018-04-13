'The Walking Dead' season 8 finale preview: The last fight

The final battle is about to start in “The Walking Dead” season 8 finale episode. The preview of the next episode shows how Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is prepared to trap his attackers, while Rick (Andrew Lincoln) leads his time to finish the job.

Rick and his team are heading into a trap, thanks to the plan Negan unveiled in the previous episode. The preview trailer of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Morgan (Lennie James) encouraging Rick to finish what he started.

Negan will also come prepared. He will deliberately let a map fall into the hands of Rick’s team, a map that will reveal the exact time and location of Negan. This will be too tempting for the heroes to resist, but what they don’t know is that while they will move into the kill the head of the Saviors they will actually be heading into a trap.

The battle will not be the only thing that the fans can look forward to in the next episode. The trailer shows Negan offering a gift to Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh). Simon (Steven Ogg) is dead, and the Saviors may be taking Dwight (Austin Amelio) to Jadis, and this may be the way Negan plans to make amends.

The other important aspect of the next episode is Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) reaction to the recent events. The trailer shows him delivering the ammunition that Negan requested. The only request Eugene has is to personally witness the deaths of his former friends.

Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) will also be involved in the fight. The trailer appears to show him trying to escape to warn Rick. However, Eugene will stop him. Gabriel can be seen riding in the back of the car with Negan.

“The Walking Dead” season 8 episode 16 has been aptly titled “Wrath.” With the anger boiling over on both sides, it will be interesting to see how the two groups go about killing each other. Will Carl’s (Chandler Riggs) last request be ignored?