'The Walking Dead' season 8 episode 15: 'Worth' preview

'The Walking Dead'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan in ‘The Walking Dead’ TV series. The Walking Dead/AMC

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is back with the Saviors in “The Walking Dead” season 8 episode 15. Preview videos of the next episodes that have surfaced online show how the villain will start gauging his people, and decide the form of punishments.

There will be some trouble for the traitors among the Saviours. But first Negan has to find out who is with him and who is against him. A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows the villain having a chat with Dwight (Austin Amelio).

There will be a lot of people in the Saviors who will be surprised to see their boss back. Dwight has a good excuse. Simon (Steven Ogg) is the second in command and should ideally be given the charge in case Negan is absent. But, the villain wants everyone of his people to remember that each one of the Saviors is Negan.

Meanwhile, Simon will come up with his own way to deal with Negan. A trailer of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Simon gathering some of his trusted men. Will there be a civil war within the Saviors?

The Saviors will all have to make a choice. It will be either Simon or Negan. The trailer shows the kind of troubles the bullet makers under Eugene (Josh McDermitt) have to face while meeting the new targets set by Simon to increase ammunition manufacturing.

While Negan and the Saviors will have to deal with their problems, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) will have to face some internal struggles. A preview scene from the next episode on YouTube shows the character reading a letter left behind by his dead son. The letter urges Rick to resolve the problem with Negan and try to work for a better world.

Will Negan and Rick work out their problems and bring peace? This is the penultimate episode of season 8, and the TV series has already introduced a new faction that has already gotten in contact with the Hill Top.

