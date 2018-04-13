'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 20 'Judgment Day' spoilers: Jo steps in

By @JanSSS8 on
Camilla Luddington loses the Jo Wilson look for real life 'do
'Grey's Anatomy' actress Camilla Luddington (playing Jo Wilson) takes a selfie for social media followers. Camilla Luddington/Twitter

"Grey's Anatomy 14" starring Jessica Capshaw (Arizona Robbins), Jesse Williams (Jackson Avery), Debbie Allen (Catherine Avery), Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) and Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), will have a new episode titled "Judgment Day." It airs in the US on April 19. It will feature a patient that will give them some cookies that contain a special ingredient.

Spoiler alert: This update has 'Grey's Anatomy' 2018 spoilers. Read on if you want to find out about 'Judgment Day.'

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14, episode 20 will show an appreciative patient who will bake cookies for Arizona. Unfortunately, she doesn’t know that it contains a special ingredient. She will even share it with the other doctors of Grey Sloan during their Surgical Innovation Prototypes Day presentations. Meanwhile, Jo will step in the middle of an operation when Meredith and Bailey are unable to work their magic. As for Catherine, she will tell Jackson some shocking tidbits about his grandfather’s past. Sydney Freeland directed this episode, which was written by Julie Wong.

'Judgment Day' stars

The stars that will appear in "Judgment Day" are Stefania Spampinato (Carina Deluca), Jaicy Elliot (Taryn Helm), Alex Blue Davis (Casey Parker), Sophia Ali Taylor (Dahlia Quadri), Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt) and Rushi Kota (Vik Roy). They will be joined by the other "Grey's Anatomy" cast such as Giacomo Gianniotti (Andrew DeLuca), Kelly McCreary (Maggie Pierce), James Pickens, Jr (Richard Webber), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shepherd), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt), Sarah Drew (April Kepner) and Justin Chambers (Alex Karev).

'Grey's Anatomy' episodes: 'Beautiful Dreamer' and 'Bad Reputation'

"Beautiful Dreamer" is the episode that aired on Thursday night in the US. It featured an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent that showed up at Grey Sloan Memorial to look for Sam Bello (Jeanine Mason), one of Bailey’s surgical interns. Sam will explain that she’s actually protected by Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Unfortunately, she could still be deported back to El Salvador that’s why Andrew and Sam tried to figure out how to prevent that from happening. 

As for April, she was surprised to see Matthew (Justin Bruening) back at Grey Sloan with his baby. Plus, Owen signed up to be a foster parent. This episode was written by Meg Marinis, while Jeannot Szwarc directed it.

"Grey's Anatomy 2018" airs in Australia on Tuesday at 10 pm AEST on Channel Seven. It airs in the US every Thursday from 8-9 pm ET/PT on ABC. The next episode after "Judgment Day" is "Bad Reputation" and it will air in the US on April 26.

