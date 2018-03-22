'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 16 'Caught Somewhere in Time' spoilers

Actor Jesse Williams attends the premiere of "The Birth of a Nation" in Hollywood, California September 21, 2016. Williams also appears on ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" as Jackson Avery.

Actor Jesse Williams attends the premiere of "The Birth of a Nation" in Hollywood, California September 21, 2016. Williams also appears on ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" as Jackson Avery. Reuters/Jonathan Alcorn

"Grey's Anatomy 14," starring Jesse Williams (Jackson Avery), James Pickens, Jr (Richard Webber), Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), Justin Chambers (Alex Karev), Jessica Capshaw (Arizona Robbins), Kelly McCreary (Maggie Pierce), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) and Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), will have a new episode titled "Caught Somewhere in Time." It will air in the US on Thursday. It will show Jackson, Catherine (Debbie Allen) and Richard performing vaginoplasty on a transgender patient.

Spoiler alert: This article contains more 'Grey's Anatomy' 2018 spoilers. Read on if you want to find out about 'Caught Somewhere in Time.'

An ABC press release states that "Grey's Anatomy" season 14, episode 16 will feature Richard, Jackson and Catherine performing a groundbreaking surgery (vaginoplasty) for a patient who happens to be transgender. Jackson and Maggie will also enjoy spending a lot of time together. Plus, Jo will help out Bailey with an incoming trauma patient who was an astronaut. Meanwhile, Jo and Meredith will hit a roadblock with their submission for the Grey Sloan Memorial contest. Nicole Rubio directed this episode, which was written by Jalysa Conway.

'Caught Somewhere in Time' stars

The other guest stars that will appear in this episode are Candis Cayne (Michelle Velez), Jaicy Elliot (Taryn Helm), Rushi Kota (Vik Roy), Alex Blue Davis (Casey Parker), Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt), Sophia Taylor Ali (Dahlia Qadri) and Jeanine Jason (Sam Bello). According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Frances Nichols (Nurse Karen) will also appear in this episode. The other "Grey's Anatomy" cast members such as Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shepherd), Giacomo Gianniotti (Andrew DeLuca), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt) and Sarah Drew (April Kepner), will join them.

'Grey's Anatomy' episodes: 'Old Scars, Future Hearts' and 'One Day Like This'

"Old Scars, Future Hearts" is the episode before "Caught Somewhere in Time." It aired on March 15 in the US. It showed Maggie, Alex and Jo reflecting on their first loves as they prepare for the heart surgery of a teenage patient. As for April, she told Dr Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) that her behaviour lately is a result of her wavering faith as well as her hatred of God. Meanwhile, Dr Marie Cerone (Rachel Ticotin) told Meredith that they can only get the patent they need if she releases a statement that replaces the Grey Method's name with the Grey-Cerone Method.

As for Jo, she submitted fellowship applications all around the country, much to Alex's surprise. He feared that she's willing to leave him behind. However, Jo actually asked Alex to marry him and he accepted it immediately. Plus, Jackson and Maggie got to know each other a little more as they learned to move past their emotional baggage. Tameson Duffy wrote this episode, while "Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo directed it.

"Grey's Anatomy 2018" airs on Tuesdays in Australia at 10 pm AEDT on Channel Seven. It airs on ABC in the US on Thursdays from 8-9 pm ET/PT. The next episode after "Caught Somewhere in Time" is "One Day Like This" and it will air on March 29 in the US. Stay tuned for more "Grey's Anatomy" spoilers and updates.

Watch 'Grey's Anatomy' video below: