'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 13 spoilers

The cast of the ABC drama series "Grey's Anatomy" poses with their award for Favorite Network TV Drama during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"Grey's Anatomy 2018," starring Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), Jessica Capshaw (Arizona Robbins), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt), Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), Jesse Williams (Jackson Avery), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shepherd), Justin Chambers (Alex Karev) and Kelly McCreary (Maggie Pierce), will have an upcoming episode titled "You Really Got a Hold on Me." It is set to air in the US on March 1. It will feature a special "Thank God It's Thursday" (TGIT) crossover event with the new show "Station 19" starring Jaina Lee Ortiz (Andy Herrera) and Jason George (Ben Warren).

Spoiler alert: This update has additional 'Grey's Anatomy' spoilers. Read on if you want to find out about 'You Really Got a Hold on Me.'

SpoilerTV reports that "Grey's Anatomy" season 14, episode 13 will feature the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital meeting Seattle firefighter Andy Herrera who is Ben Warren's colleague. They will encounter each other after the firefighters rescue two boys that are injured in a house fire. Andy's skills will be put to the test because one of the boys' lives will be in her hands. Meanwhile, the doctors are also busy working on their projects for the Grey Sloan Surgical Innovation Contest. Elsewhere, Dr Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) will be brought in by Amelia to consult on her and Alex's patient.

"You Really Got a Hold on Me" will serve as a Backdoor pilot for "Station 19," but the new show's official Pilot will air on March 22. Nzingha Stewart directed this episode, which was written by Stacy McKee.

'You Really Got a Hold on Me' stars

The guest stars that will appear in this episode are Jeanine Mason (Sam Bello), Jaicy Elliot (Taryn Helmv), Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt), Rushi Kota (Vik Roy) and Sophia Taylor Ali (Dahlia Qadri). The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) reports that Nayah Damasen (Kimmie Park), Kurt Kanazawa (Bartender), Tommy O'Brien (Young Alex) and Dana Schick (Young Mom), will join them. The rest of the "Grey's Anatomy" cast such as Giacomo Gianniotti (Andrew DeLuca), James Pickens Jr (Richard Webber), Martin Henderson (Nathan Riggs) and Sarah Drew (April Kepner), will also appear in "You Really Got a Hold on Me."

'Grey's Anatomy' episodes: 'Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger'

"Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger" was the episode that was aired prior to "You Really Got a Hold on Me." It was broadcast on ABC on Feb. 8. It showed Richard taking salsa dancing lessons with Maggie. Meanwhile, Maggie had a hard time with dealing with the one year death anniversary of her mum. As for Meredith, she was visited by an old splenectomy patient. Plus, Alex and Amelia teamed up for a pediatric case. Elsewhere, Jackson got sucked into his mum's gender confirmation proposal.

"Grey's Anatomy 14" airs in Australia on Channel Seven. It airs in the US on ABC from 8 - 9 pm ET/PT every Thursday. Stay tuned for more "Grey's Anatomy" spoilers in the coming weeks.