'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 14 spoilers: Maggie hosts game night

ABC drama series Grey's Anatomy cast (L-R) Kelly McCreary, Ellen Pompeo, Sarah Drew and Camilla Luddington pose backstage with the awards for Favorite TV Drama and Favorite TV Character We Miss Most during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015.

ABC drama series Grey's Anatomy cast (L-R) Kelly McCreary, Ellen Pompeo, Sarah Drew and Camilla Luddington pose backstage with the awards for Favorite TV Drama and Favorite TV Character We Miss Most during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"Grey's Anatomy 14," starring Kelly McCreary (Maggie Pierce), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Justin Chambers (Alex Karev), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt), Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), Jessica Capshaw (Arizona Robbins), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shepherd) and Jesse Williams (Jackson Avery), will have a new episode titled "Games People Play." It will air in the US on March 8. It will show Maggie hosting game night at her place to get to know Clive (Blake Hood) even better.

Spoiler alert: This article has more 'Grey's Anatomy' 2018 spoilers. Read on if you want to find out about 'Games People Play.'

A press release from ABC states that in "Grey's Anatomy" season 14, episode 14, Maggie will invite Clive over for a game night. She'll also invite Amelia and Meredith so they could also meet Clive at her place. Meanwhile, Jo and Meredith will meet the patent owner of the polymer they need for their project. Coincidentally, the owner of the polymer's patent is also a family friend. Chandra Wilson directed this episode, which was written by Julie Wong and Jason Ganzel.

'Games People Play' stars

Rachel Ticotin (Marie Cerone), Jeanine Mason (Sam Bello), Stefania Spampinato (Carina Deluca), Greg Germann (Tom Koracick), Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt) and Alex Blue Davis (Casey Parker), will appear as guest stars in this episode. According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), they will be joined by Jessica Trainham (Daphne), Noah Spaulding (Gurney Patient), Sandy Sidhu (Priya), Alveraz Ricardez (James Maurer), Tommy O'Brien (Young Alex), Alexander Neher (Chris), Giselle Bonilla (Sarah) and Charlene Amoia (Dr Kate Lachman). The other members of the "Grey's Anatomy" cast such as Sarah Drew (April Kepner), James Pickens Jr (Richard Webber), Martin Henderson (Nathan Riggs) and Giacomo Gianniotti (Andrew DeLuca), will also appear in "Games People Play."

'Grey's Anatomy' episodes: 'You Really Got a Hold on Me'

"You Really Got a Hold on Me" is the episode that will be aired on March 1 in the US, prior to "Games People Play." It will show a special "Thank God It's Thursday" (TGIT) crossover episode featuring "Station 19" cast members Jason George (Ben Warren) and Jaina Lee Ortiz (Andy Herrera) as firefighters from Seattle. They will meet some of the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial after rescuing two boys that got injured in a house fire. Unfortunately, one of the boys is in critical condition and it's up to Andy to save him.

As for the rest of the Grey Sloan doctors, they must work hard on their projects for the Grey Sloan Surgical Innovation Contest. Plus, Amelia will ask for Tom Koracick's (Greg Germann) help to consult on her and Alex's patient. Nzingha Stewart directed this episode and Stacy McKee wrote it.

"Grey's Anatomy 2018" airs on Australia's Channel Seven. In the US, it airs from 8 - 9 pm ET/PT during Thursdays on ABC. Stay tuned for more "Grey's Anatomy" spoilers and updates.