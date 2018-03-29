'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 17 'One Day Like This' spoilers [VIDEOS]

By @JanSSS8 on
Ellen Pompeo Greys Anatomy
Actress Ellen Pompeo poses backstage during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"Grey's Anatomy 2018," starring Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Sarah Drew (April Kepner), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), Justin Chambers (Alex Karev),  Jesse Williams (Jackson Avery) and Jessica Capshaw (Arizona Robbins), will have a new episode titled "One Day Like This," which will air on Thursday night in the US. It will feature a transplant surgeon from another hospital that Meredith will treat.

Spoiler alert: This update has additional 'Grey's Anatomy' 2018 spoilers. Read on if you want to find out about 'One Day Like This.'

According to a press release from ABC, "Grey's Anatomy" season 14, episode 17 will show April treating a rabbi who will challenge her ongoing crisis of faith. Meanwhile, Meredith will attend to a patient who happens to be a doctor from a different hospital. "Grey’s Anatomy" star Kevin McKidd directed this episode, which was written by Elisabeth R. Finch.

'One Day Like This' stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) reports that the guest stars that will grace this episode include Kim Raver (Dr Teddy Altman) and Scott Speedman (Dr Mars). They will be joined by the rest of the "Grey's Anatomy" cast such as Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), Giacomo Gianniotti (Andrew DeLuca), Jason George (Ben Warren), James Pickens, Jr (Richard Webber), Kelly McCreary (Maggie Pierce), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt) and Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shepherd).

'Grey's Anatomy' episodes: 'Caught Somewhere in Time' and 'Hold Back the River'

"Caught Somewhere in Time" was the episode that was aired on March 22 in the US. It featured Bailey and a female astronaut that she considers one of her childhood heroes. She was trying to build a time machine. Meanwhile, Catherine and Richard found out about Maggie and Jackson’s new relationship.

Vaginoplasty surgery

Jackson, Richard and Catherine also worked on a vaginoplasty case. As for Meredith, she gave up on her research because she wasn’t getting the patent that she needed. However, Jo helped Meredith reignite her will to continue with the project. Plus, April hijacked the trauma certification drill.

Bailey loses her patient

Bailey decided to name her research project as "The Trailblazer" after she loses her special patient. Elsewhere, Owen and Amelia also continued their "friends with benefits" relationship. Plus, Arizona helped Sofia (Eva Ariel Binder) adjust to life away from New York.

"Grey's Anatomy 14" airs on Channel Seven in Australia at 10pm AEDT every Tuesday. It airs in the US every Thursday at 8-9pm ET/PT on ABC. The next episode after "One Day Like This" is "Hold Back the River," which will air in the US on April 5. Stay tuned for upcoming "Grey’s Anatomy" spoilers in the next few weeks.

Watch 'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 videos below:

Related
Join the Discussion
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream: Watch NBA online
Steve Smith breaks down in apology to Australian cricket fans
2018 NBA Free Agency: Lakers want Isaiah Thomas back despite surgery
Steve Smith, David Warner, Cricket Australia headed for legal war
2018 FIFA World Cup: England squad to be named early by Gareth Southgate
2018 FIFA World Cup: England squad to be named early by Gareth Southgate
Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs live stream: Watch NBA online
Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Flaming sword in leaked pictures
'Outlander' star Tobias Menzies cast in 'The Crown'
'General Hospital' March 29-30 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Days of Our Lives' March 28-30 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 17 'One Day Like This' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 17 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Trek Discovery' season 2 production to begin in April
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Moving towards diplomacy from war
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car