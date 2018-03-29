'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 17 'One Day Like This' spoilers [VIDEOS]

"Grey's Anatomy 2018," starring Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Sarah Drew (April Kepner), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), Justin Chambers (Alex Karev), Jesse Williams (Jackson Avery) and Jessica Capshaw (Arizona Robbins), will have a new episode titled "One Day Like This," which will air on Thursday night in the US. It will feature a transplant surgeon from another hospital that Meredith will treat.

Spoiler alert: This update has additional 'Grey's Anatomy' 2018 spoilers. Read on if you want to find out about 'One Day Like This.'

According to a press release from ABC, "Grey's Anatomy" season 14, episode 17 will show April treating a rabbi who will challenge her ongoing crisis of faith. Meanwhile, Meredith will attend to a patient who happens to be a doctor from a different hospital. "Grey’s Anatomy" star Kevin McKidd directed this episode, which was written by Elisabeth R. Finch.

'One Day Like This' stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) reports that the guest stars that will grace this episode include Kim Raver (Dr Teddy Altman) and Scott Speedman (Dr Mars). They will be joined by the rest of the "Grey's Anatomy" cast such as Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), Giacomo Gianniotti (Andrew DeLuca), Jason George (Ben Warren), James Pickens, Jr (Richard Webber), Kelly McCreary (Maggie Pierce), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt) and Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shepherd).

'Grey's Anatomy' episodes: 'Caught Somewhere in Time' and 'Hold Back the River'

"Caught Somewhere in Time" was the episode that was aired on March 22 in the US. It featured Bailey and a female astronaut that she considers one of her childhood heroes. She was trying to build a time machine. Meanwhile, Catherine and Richard found out about Maggie and Jackson’s new relationship.

Vaginoplasty surgery

Jackson, Richard and Catherine also worked on a vaginoplasty case. As for Meredith, she gave up on her research because she wasn’t getting the patent that she needed. However, Jo helped Meredith reignite her will to continue with the project. Plus, April hijacked the trauma certification drill.

Bailey loses her patient

Bailey decided to name her research project as "The Trailblazer" after she loses her special patient. Elsewhere, Owen and Amelia also continued their "friends with benefits" relationship. Plus, Arizona helped Sofia (Eva Ariel Binder) adjust to life away from New York.

"Grey's Anatomy 14" airs on Channel Seven in Australia at 10pm AEDT every Tuesday. It airs in the US every Thursday at 8-9pm ET/PT on ABC. The next episode after "One Day Like This" is "Hold Back the River," which will air in the US on April 5. Stay tuned for upcoming "Grey’s Anatomy" spoilers in the next few weeks.

