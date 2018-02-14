'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 15 'Heartfelt' spoilers

By @JanSSS8 on
The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore RTR4064Y
Cast member Freddie Highmore poses at a press line for "Bates Motel" during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 25, 2014. Highmore currently stars in the ABC show "The Good Doctor" as Dr. Shaun Murphy. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

"The Good Doctor" cast, including Freddie Highmore (Shaun Murphy), Richard Schiff (Aaron Glassman), Beau Garrett (Jessica Preston) and Nicholas Gonzalez (Neil Melendez), will have a new episode titled "Heartfelt." It will air in the US on Monday, Feb. 26. "Heartfelt" will feature Dr Murphy's teenage patient who has a rare heart condition that confines her to her home her entire life.

Spoiler alert: This article has more 'The Good Doctor' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to find out about 'Heartfelt.'

According to an ABC press release, "The Good Doctor" season 1, episode 15 will feature a teenage patient with a rare heart condition. Unfortunately, this condition requires her to be confined to her home for her entire life. However, she has managed to have a group of friends online. She's hoping that Dr Murphy and the rest of the surgical team at the hospital can figure out a way to give her the life she's always dreamt of. Meanwhile, another young patient with a perfectly matched organ donor will cause a moral dilemma for both the patient and the parents. 

'Heartfelt' crew and stars

"Heartfelt" was directed by Regina King and written by Johanna Lee and Thomas L. Moran. According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Stephen Lobo (Dr Arjun Dhillon) and Fiona Gubelmann (Dr Morgan Reznick), will be seen in this episode. The other members of "The Good Doctor" cast will also appear alongside them, including Tamlyn Tomita (Allegra Aoki), Antonia Thomas (Dr Claire Browne), Chuku Modu (Dr Jared Kalu) and Hill Harper (Dr Marcus Andrews).

'The Good Doctor' episodes: 'She'

The episode before "Heartfelt" was "She," which aired in the US on Feb. 5. It was written by Simran Baidwan and directed by Seth Gordon. It showed a competition among the four residents to determine their future in the hospital. Kalu teamed up with Murphy to treat a gender dysphoric patient named Quinn who has testicular cancer. As for Reznick and Browne, they dealt with a patient who ended up having a superbug that's resistant to various drugs. Meanwhile, Dr Barnes and Dr Andrews, saw a fertility specialist because they want to have children. Dr Andrews blamed Dr Barnes for waiting too long. However, the fertility doctor told him that he actually has a low sperm count and he was referred to a urologist. 

"The Good Doctor 2018" airs on Australia's Seven Network at 9 pm AEDT on Tuesdays. In the US, it airs on Mondays at 10-11 pm ET/PT on CBS. Stay tuned for more "The Good Doctor" spoilers and updates in the coming weeks. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Lonzo Ball nearing return amid latest LaVar Ball controversy
American tennis stars in racism row at New York Open 2018
Australia's Test squad: Chadd Sayers replaces Jackson Bird for South Africa tour
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
2018 Algarve Cup: Six Brisbane Roar players named in Matildas squad
2018 Algarve Cup: Six Brisbane Roar players named in Matildas squad
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
'The Resident' season 1 episode 5 spoilers
'Bull' season 2 episode 16 spoilers
'General Hospital' Feb. 13-16 spoilers [VIDEOS]
Rachel Bloom headlines 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' US tour
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 15 'Heartfelt' spoilers
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 15 spoilers
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Feb. 14-16: Billie saves John
'Days of Our Lives' Feb. 14-16 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car