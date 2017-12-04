'The Good Doctor' season 1 Winter finale spoilers: Glassman introduces Shaun’s therapist

Cast member Freddie Highmore poses at a press line for "Bates Motel" during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 25, 2014. Highmore currently stars in the ABC show "The Good Doctor" as Dr. Shaun Murphy.

"The Good Doctor," cast, which includes Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy, Richard Schiff as Aaron Glassman, Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston and Nicholas Gonzalez as Neil Melendez, will have its season 1 Winter finale episode titled "Sacrifice." It will air in the US on Monday and in Australia on Tuesday. It will show Shaun being introduced to a therapist by Dr Glassman. Unfortunately, Shaun resists the idea and insists that he can do things on his own, without any help.

According to an ABC press release, "The Good Doctor" season 1, episode 10 will feature Dr Glassman suggesting to Dr Murphy about meeting a therapist. He will even introduce him to one in the hopes of helping Shaun get a little more support in his personal life. However, Shaun wants to prove to Glassman that he can get by without a therapist and do things on his own. As for the rest of the hospital's surgical team, they will be put in an awkward position at work once they discover the true character of a charming young doctor that they were initially impressed with. Plus, somebody will cross a line. Michael Patrick Jann directed this episode, which was written by Lloyd Gilyard Jr.

'Sacrifice' stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) reports that Parveen Dosanjh (Nurse Dosanjh), Kayla Wallace (Grace), Eric Winter (Dr Matt Coyle), Elizabeth Hinkler (Katie Kunkler), Emily Hinkler (Jenny Kunkler) and Adil Zaidi (Nurse Jag Dhanoa), will appear in "Sacrifice." They will be joined by other stars such as Antonia Thomas (Dr Claire Browne), Hill Harper (Dr Marcus Andrews), Chuku Modu (Dr Jared Kalu) and Tamlyn Tomita (Allegra Aoki).

'The Good Doctor' episodes: 'Apple' and 'Intangibles'

The episodes before "Sacrifice" were "Apple" and "Intangibles," which aired in the US on Nov. 20 and Nov. 27, respectively. "Apple" was directed by Highmore's "Bates Motel" costar Nestor Carbonell. It was written by David Renaud. It showed Shaun shopping for apples at a grocery mart. Unfortunately, a robbery took place and Shaun's limited communication skills put two customers at risk. The young woman even got shot. Shaun confided in his neighbour Lea (Paige Spara) about the said ordeal and admitted that he made a mistake. Lea ended up hugging Shaun, in an effort to comfort him.

Meanwhile, Dr Lim (Christina Chang) and Claire got into a fight because of their discussion of a racist patient. Thankfully, Claire was able to keep her emotions in check to save the life of the patient.

"Intangibles" was directed by Bronwen Hughes and written by Karen Struck. It showed the medical team dealing with a young boy from the Congo with severe congenital heart anomalies. Elsewhere, Shaun asked Dr Browne about flirting. Speaking of Dr Browne, she and a lab tech searched for a tissue sample from a possible throat cancer patient.

"The Good Doctor" airs in Australia on Tuesdays at 8:45 pm on Seven. It also airs in the US on Mondays at 10-11 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more spoilers about Shaun Murphy and his colleagues at the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Watch 'The Good Doctor' season 1 Winter finale 'Sacrifice' preview video below: