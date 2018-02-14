'The Resident' season 1 episode 5 'None the Wiser' spoilers

The Resident star Emily VanCamp RTX2BRA3
Actor Emily Vancamp arrives at the European premiere of "Captain America, Civil War" at a shopping centre in east London, Britain April 26, 2016. Vancamp currently stars as Nic in Fox's new medical drama "The Resident." Reuters/Toby Melville

"The Resident" starring Emily VanCamp (Nurse Nicolette "Nic," Shaunette), Manish Dayal (Devon Pravesh), Matt Czuchry (Conrad Hawkins), Renée Wilson (Mina Okafor) and Melina Kanakaredes (Dr Lane Hunter), will have a new episode titled "None the Wiser" that will air in the US on Feb. 26. It will show Conrad's jealousy when Nic requests to have Jude (Warren Christie) for one of the operations.

Spoiler alert: This update has additional 'The Resident' spoilers. Read on if you want to find out about 'None the Wiser.'

A press release from Fox states that "The Resident" season 1, episode 5 will show the hospital staff being under intense pressure as three concurrent surgeries push them to their limits. To help ease the pressure, Nic will request Jude for one of the operations. However, this will make Conrad feel jealous. As for Devon, he will have a hard time with a patient who has an embarrassing problem. Elsewhere, Dr Hunter will try to discredit Nic's claims. Plus, there will be a charitable contributor who will donate tons of money to Dr Hunter's oncology program. James Roday directed this episode.

'None the Wiser' stars

The guest stars that will appear in "None the Wiser" are Violett Bean (Lily Kendall), Glenn Morshower (Marshall Winthrop), Hannah Culwell (Nurse Alice Kirkton), Tasso Feldman (Dr Irving Feldman), Jason Turner (Dr Dale Simich), Keith Hudson (Gus Spinelli), Jessica Miesel (Nurse Jessica Moore), Vince Foster (Dr Paul Chu), Steve Rosen (York Evans) and Michael Trotter (Ed Brooks). They will be joined by other actors and actresses, namely, Tequilla Whitfield (Nurse Cheryl Sullivan), Mallory Moye (Nurse Claudia Smith), Jazmyn Simon (Christine Conforth), Jahi Winston (Trevor Conforth), Tara Ochs (Nurse Sharon Hill), Steven Reddington (Dr Bradley Jenkins), Rebecca Tilney (Dr Stacy Leonard) and Jamie Gray Hyder (Grace Brooks). The rest of "The Resident" cast including Merrin Dungey (Claire Thorpe), Moran Atias (Renata Morali) and Bruce Greenwood (Dr Solomon Bell), will also appear in this episode.

'The Resident' episodes: 'Identity Crisis'

The episode prior to "None the Wiser" was "Identity Crisis" and it aired on Fox on Feb. 5. It showed a case of mistaken identity. Unfortunately, there was a mix-up in the Emergency Room (ER) which caused Conrad to notify the wrong family of a death. Plus, Devon bonded with an elderly patient. As for Nic, she struggled to find a patient's records who has been under Dr Hunter's care. Elsewhere, Mina overreached in the surgical unit and she was benched because of it. Elizabeth J.B. Klaviter wrote this episode, which was directed by Bill D'Elia.

"The Resident" TV show has been acquired by Seven in Australia. However, no official time slot has been announced as of this writing. The US medical drama airs Mondays on the Fox Broadcasting Company network at 9-10 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more spoilers and updates about Conrad, Nic, Devon, Mina, Dr Lane, Claire, Renata and Dr Solomon.

