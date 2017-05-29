Golden State Warriors set to extend Jerry West's contract

Former Los Angeles Lakers player and General Manager Jerry West (L) speaks during a ceremony to unveil a bronze statue of former Lakers basketball player and NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (C), as former Lakers player Earvin "Magic" Johnson looks on, in Star Plaza, outside Staples Center in Los Angeles November 16, 2012. Reuters / Danny Moloshok

The Golden State Warriors have discussed a contract extension with Jerry West, according to several reports. West, who serves as an executive board member to the Warriors, is expected to sign a new deal after his contract expires in July. 

West, who served as the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers between 1982 and 2000 before taking his talents to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2002, joined the Warriors in the summer of 2011. He was instrumental in Kevin Durant joining the Bay Area team last offseason. Durant reportedly spoke to West over the telephone before agreeing to join the Warriors. 

Besides assembling a team that won five championships in the 1980s, 'The Logo' is also credited for the acquisitions of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant -- who furthered the Lakers dynasty in the 21st century. As an executive, West won six rings with the Lakers before embracing new challenges in Memphis and Golden State.

Jerry West nixed Klay Thompson-Kevin Love trade

The 78-year-old is still hands-on with the Warriors' daily operations. He reportedly nixed a Klay Thompson-for-Kevin Love trade which many feel helped the Warriors clinch the 2015 NBA championship. 

Joe Lacob, owner of the Warriors, told The Mercury News in an interview that the team wants to hold onto West. "His contract is up, as you know. We have met; we have discussed the future. And it’s really something that I’m sure at the end of the season we will return to and figure out what Jerry wants to do. We want him back. We love him. He’s been a great contributor to the organization, someone I consider a personal friend as well. We would love him back (beyond this season), and we’ve made that known."

In other news, West had reportedly considered the possibility of returning to the Los Angeles Lakers in an advisory role until Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka took over the reins of the Purple & Gold. Jerry West won his only championship as a player in 1972 when the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks in the 1972 NBA Finals.

