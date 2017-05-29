2017 NBA Finals: LeBron James compares 2017 Warriors to 2014 Spurs

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream, Kevin Durant, LeBron James
Dec 25, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (32) is guarded by Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Brian Spurlock

LeBron James knows what it’s like to go up against four future Hall-of-Famers in an NBA Finals series. This year, his Cleveland Cavaliers will square off against Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. In 2014, his Miami Heat team went up against a San Antonio Spurs squad featuring Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. 

Many feel that the Warriors are on their way to a dynasty. No other team in NBA history has won more regular-season games over a three year span (207). They have only one NBA championship (2015) to show for it. Could this be the year when Curry & Co. claim this era and punch their tickets into basketball folklore?

James is a one-man history-making machine himself. He is entering his seventh consecutive final, an unprecedented accomplishment in the modern NBA. When asked if the 2017 Warriors is the most imposing opposition he's ever faced, James recalled the 2014 Spurs which drubbed his Heat by a 4-1 margin. 

LeBron James on 2017 Warriors: 'I've played five HOF'ers before'

"It's probably up there. I mean, it's up there. Obviously, I've played against four Hall of Famers as well too, with Manu (Ginobili), Kawhi (Leonard), Tony (Parker) and Timmy D (Tim Duncan) on the same team. And if you add Pop (Gregg Popovich) in there, that's five Hall of Famers," James said of the 2014 Spurs team, via ESPN.

The three-time Finals MVP recalled the 2008-10 Boston Celtics which won three consecutive conference titles and one NBA championship. "So it's going to be very challenging. Those guys are going to challenge me. They're going to challenge our ballclub. This is a high-powered team, and I've played against some other (stiff competition). I've played against Ray(Allen), KG (Kevin Garnett), Paul (Pierce), (Rajon) Rondo and Doc (Rivers). So it's going to be very challenging not only on me mentally, but on our ballclub and on our franchise."

Odds makers have tipped the Golden State Warriors as the overwhelming favourites in the upcoming 2017 NBA Finals. Cavs, the reigning champions, made history during the 2016 NBA Finals by rallying back from a 3-1 deficit to capture a franchise-first title. The 2017 NBA Finals gets underway on July 1. The Warriors and Cavs are 1-1 wins apiece entering the trilogy of NBA championship rounds.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car