2017 NBA Finals: Warriors heavy odds-on favourites in Las Vegas over Cavaliers

By @saihoops on
Warriors vs Cavaliers, LeBron James, Stephen Curry
January 16, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second quarter at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada

Oddsmakers have tipped the Golden State Warriors (12-0) as the overwhelming favourites against the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-1) in the upcoming 2017 NBA Finals. Cavs, the reigning champions, made history during the 2016 NBA Finals by rallying back from a 3-1 deficit to capture a franchise-first title. 

The teams steamrolled all competition in their respective conferences to set up a NBA-first third consecutive Finals match-up. Though the Warriors are favoured on paper, several analysts give the Cavaliers a psychological edge in the aftermath of last year's final. Golden State suffered a meltdown in a Game 7 at home, allowing Kyrie Irving and LeBron James to put the finishing touches on a historically-great 73-win team.

According to ESPN's Ben Hawkes, the Warriors enter the 2017 NBA Finals a -260 favourite, while the Cavs at +220. "A US$100 ($AU134) bet on the Warriors would win $38.46; the same bet on the Cavaliers would win $220. Stations Casino opened odds on a Cavs-Warriors Finals on Wednesday at Golden State -220/Cleveland +180, with $10,000 limits. Sportsbook director Chuck Esposito told ESPN that the ticket count has been nearly identical, but larger wagers have been on the Warriors."

2017 NBA Finals: Draymond Green, Warriors seeking redemption

This year, the Warriors have raised the bar with owner Joe Lacob and star forward Draymond Green calling out the Cavs on various occasions. Recently, Lacob said that his team has "unfinished business" with James & Co. “Honestly, I don’t really care who we play (shoots a sly grin). Ok, maybe a slight preference for Cleveland. Only because I feel we have some unfinished business from last season," Lacob told The Mercury News in an interview. When asked how much redemption Lacob felt, the Warriors owner said: “A lot. I kind of honestly feel that we’re on a mission. We’re not done. We got to go back and get some of what kind of feels taken from us last year. I’ll just leave it at that.”

The 2017 NBA Finals gets underway on July 1. The Warriors and Cavs are 1-1 wins apiece entering the trilogy of NBA championship rounds. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Lakers Trade News: Only Brandon Ingram is 'untouchable,' says Magic Johnson
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
New York Jets starting quarterback position up for grabs
2017 NBA Finals: Warriors heavy odds-on favourites in Las Vegas over Cavaliers
2017 NBA Finals: Warriors heavy odds-on favourites in Las Vegas over Cavaliers
Call for Margaret Court Arena name change after Australian tennis legend boycotts Qantas for its pro-same-sex marriage stance
Call for Margaret Court Arena name change after Australian tennis legend boycotts Qantas for its pro-same-sex marriage stance
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car