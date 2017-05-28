2017 NBA Finals: Kevin Love laughs off 'underdog' tag, says Cavs are trying to repeat

By @saihoops on
Cavs' LeBron James vs. Warriors' Stephen Curry
Jun 10, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter in game four of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports/Bob Donnan

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love has laughed off the notion that his team is the underdog entering next week's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Las Vegas odds makers and basketball analysts expect the Warriors to win the best-of-seven series over the reigning NBA champions. 

While the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has tipped Warriors as a -260 favourite, ESPN's basketball power index (BPI) reckons that Stephen Curry & Co. have a 93 percent chance of winning the series. Even LeBron James has conceded that the Warriors are "a beast" and "a juggernaut". 

"The whole underdog thing is funny to me, because, yeah, at the end of the day we are defending our title. We're trying to repeat, which is so hard to do. I think we will use it as fuel, we will use it as motivation, but the idea of playing into it? It's tough for me to say that is the case. I don't feel like we're underdogs. We match up well with them, and I think they'd say the same about us," Love said after Saturday's practice session, via ESPN.

Kevin Love had a forgettable 2016 NBA Finals 

Love was literally a non-factor during last year's NBA Finals. The stretch-4 power forward averaged just 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds, besides losing his starting role to Richard Jefferson midway through the series. However, Love is averaging an impressive tally of 17.2 points and 10.4 rebounds this postseason while shooting an impeccable .475 from the three-point range. 

Tyronn Lue, who led the Cavs to a franchise-first NBA title, reckons the underdog title does not serve as a motivation for his team since they're trying to repeat as champions. "We're not going to use that as motivation. It's like...we're in the NBA Finals. That's enough motivation alone. Not worry about what it says in Vegas or what people are saying about underdogs. We're not using that as an excuse. We've got to come out and play. Our goals were set at the beginning of the season, and that's to win a championship. So that's what we're focused on."

The 2017 NBA Finals gets underway on July 1. The Warriors and Cavs are 1-1 wins apiece entering the trilogy of NBA championship rounds.

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Rafael Nadal vs Benoit Paire live stream: Watch 2017 French Open online
Magic Johnson to D'Angelo Russell: 'Work on leadership, defence'
Isaiah Thomas injury update: Celtics star trying to avoid hip surgery
F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying: Kimi Raikkonen clinches pole position for Ferrari
F1 Monaco Grand Prix live stream: How to watch Formula One online
F1 Monaco Grand Prix live stream: How to watch Formula One online
2017 NBA Finals: Kevin Love laughs off 'underdog' tag, says Cavs are trying to repeat
2017 NBA Finals: Kevin Love laughs off 'underdog' tag, says Cavs are trying to repeat
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car