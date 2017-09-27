'General Hospital' spoilers for Sept. 27-29: Nelle gets ambushed

By @JanSSS8 on
Chloe Lanier - General Hospital
"General Hospital" actress Chloe Lanier, who plays Nelle Hayes chloelanier123/Instagram

The "General Hospital" cast 2017, which includes Chloe Lanier (Nelle), Laura Wright (Carly), Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie), Finola Hughes (Anna), Rebecca Herbst (Liz), Chad Duell (Michael), Ryan Paevey (Nathan), Leslie Charleson (Monica), Kelly Monaco (Sam) and Roger Howarth (Franco), will star in the new episodes of the soap opera from Wednesday to Friday. The scenes that they will be in include Nelle getting ambushed and Franco getting ready for a fresh start.

Spoiler alert! This update has additional 'General Hospital' spoilers. Read on to learn more about the new episodes of the soap opera which airs regularly on ABC Daytime.

TV Guide reports that the GH episode on Wednesday will show Bobbie asking for peace and Carly having conflicted feelings. Meanwhile, Anna won't be easily convinced about a situation. According to Soaps.sheknows, Michael and Nelle will celebrate and Nathan will comfort Amy.

Nelle will get ambushed

On Thursday, Nelle will be ambushed. Elsewhere, Liz will receive good news and Sam will check in with Monica. Friday's episode will feature Liz having trouble explaining herself. Meanwhile, Sam will express her concerns and Franco will prepare for a new beginning.

'General Hospital' recaps

The GH episodes on Monday to Tuesday showed Franco being asked to keep a secret and Nelle getting unnerved by Michael's actions. On Monday, Griffin (Matt Cohen) felt frustrated with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). Meanwhile, Jason (Billy Miller) woke up while Betsy (Deborah Strang) was telling Franco the truth about Drew (Michael Corinthos). As for Ava (Maura West), she faced a dilemma. Plus, Carly can't help but do something.

Tuesday's episode of the soap opera featured Ava getting propositioned and Sonny (Maurice Benard) giving Brick (Stephen A. Smith) a task. Meanwhile, Griffin expressed his true intentions. Sonny also received a call from Russia. As for Ava, she helped Patient Six. Elsewhere, Franco confided in Scott (Kin Shriner) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) helped ease Nathan's concerns.

These scenes featuring the residents of Port Charles, New York, come after the episodes last week which include Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) expressing her loyalty to Franco, Sam leaning on Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) for support and Joss (Eden McCoy) being put on the spot. Plus, Lulu (Emme Rylan) talked about the custody arrangements of Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez).

"General Hospital" episodes air in the US on weekdays at 2 pm on ABC Daytime. Stay tuned for more updates and GH spoilers in the next few weeks.

Watch the 'General Hospital' videos below:

Related
Join the Discussion
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Melbourne United ready to shock OKC Thunder in NBA preseason
Carmelo Anthony ready to play power forward for OKC Thunder
Ben Simmons joins fellow athletes in slamming Donald Trump
Floyd Mayweather says he 'took it easy' on Conor McGregor
Zach LaVine injury update: Chicago Bulls guard working towards return
Zach LaVine injury update: Chicago Bulls guard working towards return
Diego Costa writes touching farewell message to Chelsea fans
Diego Costa writes touching farewell message to Chelsea fans
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Leaders rally their forces
‘Vikings’ season 6: Pictures from the set
'Days of Our Lives' fan fave returns to the soap
'Designated Survivor' season 2: Enter the new White House characters
'General Hospital' spoilers for Sept. 27-29: Nelle gets ambushed
'General Hospital' Sept. 27-29 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 key art: Significance of the wolf
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4 poster released
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car