'General Hospital' spoilers for Sept. 27-29: Nelle gets ambushed

The "General Hospital" cast 2017, which includes Chloe Lanier (Nelle), Laura Wright (Carly), Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie), Finola Hughes (Anna), Rebecca Herbst (Liz), Chad Duell (Michael), Ryan Paevey (Nathan), Leslie Charleson (Monica), Kelly Monaco (Sam) and Roger Howarth (Franco), will star in the new episodes of the soap opera from Wednesday to Friday. The scenes that they will be in include Nelle getting ambushed and Franco getting ready for a fresh start.

TV Guide reports that the GH episode on Wednesday will show Bobbie asking for peace and Carly having conflicted feelings. Meanwhile, Anna won't be easily convinced about a situation. According to Soaps.sheknows, Michael and Nelle will celebrate and Nathan will comfort Amy.

Nelle will get ambushed

On Thursday, Nelle will be ambushed. Elsewhere, Liz will receive good news and Sam will check in with Monica. Friday's episode will feature Liz having trouble explaining herself. Meanwhile, Sam will express her concerns and Franco will prepare for a new beginning.

The GH episodes on Monday to Tuesday showed Franco being asked to keep a secret and Nelle getting unnerved by Michael's actions. On Monday, Griffin (Matt Cohen) felt frustrated with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). Meanwhile, Jason (Billy Miller) woke up while Betsy (Deborah Strang) was telling Franco the truth about Drew (Michael Corinthos). As for Ava (Maura West), she faced a dilemma. Plus, Carly can't help but do something.

Tuesday's episode of the soap opera featured Ava getting propositioned and Sonny (Maurice Benard) giving Brick (Stephen A. Smith) a task. Meanwhile, Griffin expressed his true intentions. Sonny also received a call from Russia. As for Ava, she helped Patient Six. Elsewhere, Franco confided in Scott (Kin Shriner) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) helped ease Nathan's concerns.

These scenes featuring the residents of Port Charles, New York, come after the episodes last week which include Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) expressing her loyalty to Franco, Sam leaning on Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) for support and Joss (Eden McCoy) being put on the spot. Plus, Lulu (Emme Rylan) talked about the custody arrangements of Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez).

