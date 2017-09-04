'General Hospital’ spoilers for Sept. 5-8: Nathan receives bad news from Amy

By @JanSSS8 on
General Hospital star Ryan Paevey RTR3V5NR
Actor Ryan Paevey arrives at the 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 22, 2014. Reuters/Phil McCarten

The "General Hospital" cast 2017, which includes Ryan Paevey (Nathan), Risa Dorken (Amy), Michael Easton (Finn), Hayley Erin (Kiki), James Patrick Stuart (Valentin), Kelly Monaco (Sam), Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina), Dominic Zamprogna (Dante), Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie), Maura West (Ava), Vinessa Antoine (Jordan), Kin Shriner (Scott), Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth) and Matt Cohen (Griffin), will star in upcoming episodes of the soap opera for the first week of September. The important scenes where they will be featured in include Nathan receiving some bad news from Amy, Finn getting disappointed and Ava making a rash decision.

Spoiler alert! This article contains additional 'General Hospital' spoilers. Read on to learn more about the ABC Daytime soap.

'General Hospital' episodes from Sept. 5-8 (Tuesday to Friday)

According to Soaps.sheknows, Monday's episode of GH will be pre-empted due to Labor Day. An old episode that was aired on July 17 will be aired on ABC. It is the episode wherein Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) told Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) that Valentin killed his dad. Regular programming of the soap will resume on Tuesday and it will show Finn getting disappointing news. As for Valentin, he will find himself in a position that could be of help to someone in need. Meanwhile, Kiki will receive an invitation.

Kristina brings Scout to the park

On Wednesday, Scout and Kristina will go to the park. Elsewhere, Dante confesses his regrets. As for Sam, she won't be in the mood to celebrate. Thursday's episode will show Ava making a rash decision. Meanwhile, Bobbie will be curious about something and Jordan will find a situation amusing. On Friday, Nathan will receive bad news from Amy. Plus, Elizabeth will give Griffin some advice. As for Scott, he won't be of much help to someone. 

A preview video of the episodes this week was uploaded on GH's official Facebook page. It shows Anna talking about connecting a special diamond to Valentin. There's also some conversations about secrets, cover ups, running away and even reinvention of identities. Check out the video at the end of the article. 

'General Hospital' recaps

Last week, the GH episodes featured Ava helping out Griffin and Sonny (Maurice Benard) organising a meeting. Valentin also surprised Nina (Michelle Stafford) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) felt confused about Nathan and Amy's connection. Meanwhile, Michael (Chad Duell) reassured Nelle (Chloe Lanier) that everything will be okay despite her being considered a suspect. Elsewhere, Raymond was questioned by Anna (Finola Hughes) and Finn. Dante also interrogated Sonny.

"General Hospital" airs on ABC in the US at 2 pm on weekdays. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers and updates featuring favourite characters from Port Charles, New York. 

Watch the 'General Hospital' video below:

Related
Join the Discussion
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
More Business
Anne, not Elizabeth or Charles, is the busiest royal of 2017
$33M Australian gov’t investment to boost disability and aged care sector workforce
Aussie households to be offered better, cheaper energy deals
'Flood watch Barbie': Melania in heels; Donald Trump on 'crowd size'
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
More News
Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch US Open online
Roger Federer vs Feliciano Lopez live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
2017 US Open: Roger Federer shows off streaky form once again
Nick Kyrgios on 2017 US Open loss: 'I keep letting people down'
Roger Federer vs Philipp Kohlschreiber live stream: Watch US Open online
Roger Federer vs Philipp Kohlschreiber live stream: Watch US Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Alexandr Dolgopolov live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Alexandr Dolgopolov live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Poldark’ returns to film in Gloucestershire for season 4
Zombie Viserion breaths fire, not ice in ‘Game of Thrones’
Brianna’s influence on Frank-Claire marriage in ‘Outlander’ season 3
'The Young and the Restless' Sept. 4-8 spoilers [VIDEO]
'General Hospital’ spoilers for Sept. 5-8: Nathan receives bad news from Amy
'General Hospital’ Sept. 5-8 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Sept. 4-8: Liam confronts Bill
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Sept. 4-8 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car