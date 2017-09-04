'General Hospital’ spoilers for Sept. 5-8: Nathan receives bad news from Amy

The "General Hospital" cast 2017, which includes Ryan Paevey (Nathan), Risa Dorken (Amy), Michael Easton (Finn), Hayley Erin (Kiki), James Patrick Stuart (Valentin), Kelly Monaco (Sam), Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina), Dominic Zamprogna (Dante), Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie), Maura West (Ava), Vinessa Antoine (Jordan), Kin Shriner (Scott), Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth) and Matt Cohen (Griffin), will star in upcoming episodes of the soap opera for the first week of September. The important scenes where they will be featured in include Nathan receiving some bad news from Amy, Finn getting disappointed and Ava making a rash decision.

Spoiler alert! This article contains additional 'General Hospital' spoilers. Read on to learn more about the ABC Daytime soap.

'General Hospital' episodes from Sept. 5-8 (Tuesday to Friday)

According to Soaps.sheknows, Monday's episode of GH will be pre-empted due to Labor Day. An old episode that was aired on July 17 will be aired on ABC. It is the episode wherein Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) told Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) that Valentin killed his dad. Regular programming of the soap will resume on Tuesday and it will show Finn getting disappointing news. As for Valentin, he will find himself in a position that could be of help to someone in need. Meanwhile, Kiki will receive an invitation.

Kristina brings Scout to the park

On Wednesday, Scout and Kristina will go to the park. Elsewhere, Dante confesses his regrets. As for Sam, she won't be in the mood to celebrate. Thursday's episode will show Ava making a rash decision. Meanwhile, Bobbie will be curious about something and Jordan will find a situation amusing. On Friday, Nathan will receive bad news from Amy. Plus, Elizabeth will give Griffin some advice. As for Scott, he won't be of much help to someone.

A preview video of the episodes this week was uploaded on GH's official Facebook page. It shows Anna talking about connecting a special diamond to Valentin. There's also some conversations about secrets, cover ups, running away and even reinvention of identities. Check out the video at the end of the article.

'General Hospital' recaps

Last week, the GH episodes featured Ava helping out Griffin and Sonny (Maurice Benard) organising a meeting. Valentin also surprised Nina (Michelle Stafford) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) felt confused about Nathan and Amy's connection. Meanwhile, Michael (Chad Duell) reassured Nelle (Chloe Lanier) that everything will be okay despite her being considered a suspect. Elsewhere, Raymond was questioned by Anna (Finola Hughes) and Finn. Dante also interrogated Sonny.

"General Hospital" airs on ABC in the US at 2 pm on weekdays. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers and updates featuring favourite characters from Port Charles, New York.

Watch the 'General Hospital' video below: