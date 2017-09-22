'General Hospital’ spoilers for Sept. 22: Elizabeth stays loyal to Franco

The "General Hospital" cast 2017, which includes Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth), Roger Howarth (Franco), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), Kelly Monaco (Sam) and Eden McCoy (Joss), will star in the new episode of the soap opera on Friday. The scenes to watch out for include Elizabeth demonstrating her loyalty to Franco and Joss being put on the spot.

According to TV Guide, the episode on Friday will show Elizabeth remaining committed to Franco. Meanwhile, Sam will lean on Alexis for support and Joss will be put on the spot. A preview video was posted on the "General Hospital" Facebook page and it shows Lulu (Emme Rylan) talking about Ava's (Maura West) testimony as well as Charlotte's (Scarlett Fernandez) custody arrangements. Watch the video at the end of the article.

'General Hospital' recaps

The GH episodes on Monday to Thursday were every bit as dramatic as the upcoming Friday episode. On Monday, Griffin (Matt Cohen) worried about Ava. Meanwhile, Franco wanted to know more about Jason (Billy Miller) from Betsy (Deborah Strang). However, he was deceived. As for Curtis (Donnell Turner), he tried to explain his actions and Anna (Finola Hughes) grew even more determined. Elsewhere, Sam had to contemplate hard on making a huge decision.

Lulu turned out to be right

On Tuesday, Patient Six reacted violently when a familiar name was uttered. His face was revealed in this episode. Lulu's instincts proved to be correct. As for Ava, she became even more curious about something. Meanwhile, Sonny (Maurice Benard) felt conflicted. Plus, Franco got mad and Liz was accosted.

Carly and Michael's confrontation

Wednesday's episode featured Michael (Chad Duell) being confronted by Carly (Laura Wright). She made Michael have second thoughts about his decision. Also, Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) had doubts while Nelle (Chloe Lanier) got some unsolicited advice. Lulu started to warm up to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Finn (Michael Easton) was reluctant to act about something that has been bothering him.

Lulu found out about Ava's secret

On Thursday, Lulu discovered the truth about Ava. As for Ava, she learned a secret about Patient Six. She also received some positive news. Elsewhere, Sonny visited Sam and TJ (Tequan Richmond) called Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) out. These scenes come after last week's episodes which include Carly deciding to come clean.

"General Hospital" episodes air on ABC Daytime during weekdays in the US at 2 pm. Stay tuned for more "GH" spoilers and updates about the residents of Port Charles, New York.

