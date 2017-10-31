'General Hospital' spoilers for Oct. 31 to Nov. 3: Sonny hires Diane

By @JanSSS8 on
General Hospital star Maurice Benard
"General Hospital" star Maurice Benard poses for a selfie on his Instagram account. Benard plays the character Sonny Corinthos in the long-running soap opera. mauricebenard/Instagram

The "General Hospital" cast 2017, including Kelly Monaco (Sam), Dominic Zamprogna (Dante), Anthony Montgomery (Andre), Steve Burton (Patient Six), Chad Duell (Michael), Billy Miller (Jason), TK Weaver (Danny), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Laura Wright (Carly), Michael Easton (Finn), Jessica Tuck (Cassandra), Finola Hughes (Anna), Maura West (Ava), Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) and Roger Howarth (Franco), will be part of the dramatic twists and turns in this week's episodes. It includes the scenes with Patient Six taking advantage of a bad situation and Sonny hiring Diane.

Spoiler alert! This update has 'General Hospital' spoilers 2017. Read on to learn more about the new episodes of the ABC Daytime soap opera.

TV Guide reports that Tuesday's episode of GH will show Patient Six longing to be by Sam's side. Meanwhile, Andre will be upset about something and Dante will grow even more suspicious. On Wednesday, Carly will be surprised as Jason worries about Danny. Elsewhere, Dante will inform Michael about the current situation.

Patient Six takes advantage of a situation

On Thursday, Cassandra will be curious to find out more information about Anna. Meanwhile, Patient Six will take advantage of a situation that has turned bad. As for Finn, he'll keep up appearances. Friday's episode of "General Hospital" will show Sonny hiring Diane and Franco making a life changing decision. Plus, Ava will have no choice but to keep things out in the open. After all, she believes she has nothing to hide.

'General Hospital' recaps of past episodes

Patient Six and Jason's meeting

The GH episode on Monday featured Patient Six and Jason's face-to-face meeting. Jason also sought out Sonny while Franco received an earful from someone. Elsewhere, Ava and Griffin (Matt Cohen) sought refuge. Plus, Carly demanded answers, and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Oscar (Garren Stitt) also took advantage of a situation.

Monica's family heirloom

These episodes follow the scenes that were aired last week including Monica (Leslie Charleson) giving away a family heirloom and Michael's confrontation with Nelle. Franco's drawings also became even more unsettling. Plus, Sam had a celebration which was abruptly cut short. Meanwhile, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) had a proposition and Ava looked for more proof. Plus, Andre worried about something and Sonny trusted his instincts.

"General Hospital" episodes air in the US on weekdays at 2 pm. It is broadcast regularly on ABC Daytime. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers and updates about the characters from Port Charles, New York in the next few weeks.

