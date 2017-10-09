'General Hospital' spoilers for Oct. 9-13: Franco confesses to Liz

The "General Hospital" cast 2017, including Kelly Monaco (Sam), Donnell Turner (Curtis), Chad Duell (Michael), Kirsten Storms (Maxie), Eden McCoy (Josslyn), Jon Lindstrom (Kevin), Maura West (Ava), Robert Palmer Watkins (Dillon) and Finola Hughes (Anna), will star in new GH episodes from Monday to Friday. The scenes they will be part of include Franco confessing something important to Liz and Maxie's life getting derailed.

TV Guide reports that Monday's episode of GH will show Franco coming clean to Liz and Michael wondering about whether or not he made the right decision. Meanwhile, Sam thinks that Curtis can do a better job than her. On Tuesday, Maxie's life will be derailed by a shocking turn of events. As for Dr Bensch (James DePaiva), he will be sympathetic to someone's plight. Plus, Liz will change her mind about something.

Kevin makes a rash decision, Anna plans her next move

Wednesday's GH episode will feature Kevin making an impulsive decision. Elsewhere, Ava will not be welcomed in someone's place. Josslyn will also find time to reflect on the death of Morgan (Bryan Craig). On Thursday Curtis will uncover important information, while Michael will be surprised by a donation that will be given anonymously. As for Dillon, he will have the wrong idea about a situation. Friday's episode of the long-running soap opera will show Anna plotting her next move. Meanwhile, Sam will be a recipient of a heartfelt gesture. Elsewhere, Michael will receive some disturbing news.

Additional GH previews for fall

According to Soap Opera Digest (SOD), a mysterious guy with Jason's (Billy Miller) face will return, and he will have some important connections. Meanwhile, Franco's past demons threaten his relationship with Liz. Aside from this, he will also be led in a scary direction as he journeys further towards self-discovery.

As for Sam and Jason, they will decide to pursue a new life. However, their friendship with Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) will be affected because of this. Plus, Kevin will help Laura (Genie Francis) deal with Spencer’s (Nicolas Bechtel) civil suit against Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). Elsewhere, Sonny and Carly's relationship with their daughters will be challenged as Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) and Josslyn pursue romance.

'General Hospital' recaps

"General Hospital" episodes from the previous week showed the characters of Port Charles, New York in various scenes that include Valentin receiving a strange phone call and Nina (Michelle Stafford) getting an expensive gift. Plus, Alexis got annoyed with Sam (Nancy Lee Grahn).

