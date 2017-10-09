'General Hospital' spoilers for Oct. 9-13: Franco confesses to Liz

By @JanSSS8 on
General Hospital Star Rebecca Herbst
Rebecca Herbst SuperSoap Weekend 2008 Wikimedia Commons/Teresa Simmon

The "General Hospital" cast 2017, including Kelly Monaco (Sam), Donnell Turner (Curtis), Chad Duell (Michael), Kirsten Storms (Maxie), Eden McCoy (Josslyn), Jon Lindstrom (Kevin), Maura West (Ava), Robert Palmer Watkins (Dillon) and Finola Hughes (Anna), will star in new GH episodes from Monday to Friday. The scenes they will be part of include Franco confessing something important to Liz and Maxie's life getting derailed.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'General Hospital' spoilers. Read on to learn more about the upcoming episodes of the ABC Daytime soap.

TV Guide reports that Monday's episode of GH will show Franco coming clean to Liz and Michael wondering about whether or not he made the right decision. Meanwhile, Sam thinks that Curtis can do a better job than her. On Tuesday, Maxie's life will be derailed by a shocking turn of events. As for Dr Bensch (James DePaiva), he will be sympathetic to someone's plight. Plus, Liz will change her mind about something.

Kevin makes a rash decision, Anna plans her next move

Wednesday's GH episode will feature Kevin making an impulsive decision. Elsewhere, Ava will not be welcomed in someone's place. Josslyn will also find time to reflect on the death of Morgan (Bryan Craig). On Thursday Curtis will uncover important information, while Michael will be surprised by a donation that will be given anonymously. As for Dillon, he will have the wrong idea about a situation. Friday's episode of the long-running soap opera will show Anna plotting her next move. Meanwhile, Sam will be a recipient of a heartfelt gesture. Elsewhere, Michael will receive some disturbing news.

Additional GH previews for fall

According to Soap Opera Digest (SOD), a mysterious guy with Jason's (Billy Miller) face will return, and he will have some important connections. Meanwhile, Franco's past demons threaten his relationship with Liz. Aside from this, he will also be led in a scary direction as he journeys further towards self-discovery.

As for Sam and Jason, they will decide to pursue a new life. However, their friendship with Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) will be affected because of this. Plus, Kevin will help Laura (Genie Francis) deal with Spencer’s (Nicolas Bechtel) civil suit against Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). Elsewhere, Sonny and Carly's relationship with their daughters will be challenged as Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) and Josslyn pursue romance. 

'General Hospital' recaps

"General Hospital" episodes from the previous week showed the characters of Port Charles, New York in various scenes that include Valentin receiving a strange phone call and Nina (Michelle Stafford) getting an expensive gift. Plus, Alexis got annoyed with Sam (Nancy Lee Grahn). 

"General Hospital" airs at 2 pm in the US on ABC Daytime. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers featuring your favourite characters from Port Charles. 

Watch the 'General Hospital' videos below from the soap's Facebook page:

Related
Join the Discussion
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Nick Kyrgios redeems himself a year after China Open meltdown
NBA All-Star game will no longer feature East vs West
Nick Kyrgios makes strong start in China Open
China Open: Nick Kyrgios advances to semi-finals
China Open: Nick Kyrgios advances to semi-finals
Ben Simmons wows in NBA preseason debut for Philadelphia 76ers
Ben Simmons wows in NBA preseason debut for Philadelphia 76ers
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: First Order targets Resistance headquarters
'Coronation Street' Oct. 9-13 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Empire' season 4 episode 3 ‘Evil Manners’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Supergirl' season 3 episode 2 'Triggers' spoilers
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': 'A galaxy of offers, special events, and giveaways'
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ early viewing options and more
'General Hospital' spoilers for Oct. 9-13: Franco confesses to Liz
'General Hospital' Oct. 9-13 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car