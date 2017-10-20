'General Hospital' spoilers for Oct. 20: Maxie gets manipulated by Sam

The "General Hospital" cast 2017, including Kelly Monaco (Sam), Kirsten Storms (Maxie), Chad Duell (Michael) and Ryan Paevey (Nathan), will be featured in the upcoming episode of GH on Friday. The scenes they will be part of include Sam's manipulation of Maxie and Nathan getting worried about his marriage.

Spoiler alert! This update has 'General Hospital' spoilers 2017. Read on to learn more about the new episode of the ABC Daytime soap on Friday.

According to TV Guide, Nathan will begin worry about his marriage. Meanwhile, Maxie will be manipulated into doing something and Sam is responsible for it. As for Michael, he'll feel paranoid about something.

More 'General Hospital' previews for fall

Soap Opera Digest (SOD) reports that Patient Six will believe he is Jason (Steve Burton). He will go to Sonny's (Maurice Benard) place, but he'll find out that Sonny isn't at home. Patient Six will then go to Sam's house but he'll hide when he sees Jason and Sam arrive. As for Franco (Roger Howarth), his journey towards discovery will take a scary turn as his demons from the past haunt him. It won't just affect him, but also his relationship with Liz (Rebecca Herbst). Meanwhile, Curtis (Donnell Turner) will inform Michael that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) swims well and that she could have saved her fiancé. Michael will confront Nelle about it and she'll think of some excuse.

'General Hospital' recaps

The "General Hospital" episodes on Monday showed Carly (Laura Wright) receiving information that proved to be disturbing. Elsewhere, Curtis was stunned by a new development. As for Stella, she made some progress and Jason felt even more determined. Plus, Franco had nightmares which included a young Andrew (Asher McDonell). He also saw someone in his bedroom.

Patient Six's disturbing discovery

Tuesday's episode featured Patient Six discovering something disturbing while he's at Sam's place. As for Sam, she made a bold decision for her future. Meanwhile, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) worried about Kristina (Felicia Scorpio) and Ava (Maura West) had a visitor. Scott (Kin Shriner) also had the wrong idea about something and Franco felt even more frustrated.

On Wednesday, Betsy (Deborah Strang) surprised Franco by telling him about Jason's twin Andrew. Ava agreed to help someone and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) was left with no choice. Finn (Michael Easton) got mad at Anna (Finola Hughes) and Nina (Michelle Stafford) found an unlikely ally. Thursday's episode showed Patient Six taking in his new environment. He also found out that Jake is alive. Meanwhile, Griffin (Matt Cohen) came to terms with his decision. As for Kevin (Jon Lindstrom), he offered a sympathetic ear to a person in need.

These episodes follow the scenes that were aired last week on ABC including Franco's confession to Liz and Kevin's rash decision. Meanwhile, Anna planned her next move and Sam received a heartfelt gesture.

"General Hospital" episodes air on ABC Daytime in the US at 2 pm. Stay tuned for more updates about the residents of Port Charles, New York.

Watch the video below from the 'General Hospital' Facebook page: