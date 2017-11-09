'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 9-10: Ava gets lucky

Maura West poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role on "General Hospital" at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, California April 26, 2015.

Maura West poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role on "General Hospital" at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, California April 26, 2015. Reuters/Patrick T. Fallon

The "General Hospital" cast, including Maura West (Ava), Jessica Tuck (Cassandra), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Leslie Charleson (Monica), Michelle Stafford (Nina), Vinessa Antoine (Jordan) and Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), will be featured in the episodes of GH on Thursday and Friday. They will be part of several scenes such as Ava getting a stroke of luck and Cassandra inviting Nina to lunch.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'General Hospital' spoilers 2017. Read on to learn more about the upcoming episodes of the US soap.

According to TV Guide, the ABC Daytime soap opera will feature Ava getting a stroke of luck on Thursday's episode. Meanwhile, Sonny will be visited by someone he didn't expect to see. Elsewhere, Nina gets invited to lunch by Cassandra.

Alexis asks for Ava's help

Friday's episode of GH will show Alexis asking for Ava's assistance. As for Jordan, she seems to have an answer for a pressing question. Plus, Monica will make sure her intentions are loud and clear.

'General Hospital' recaps

The soap's episode on Monday showed Anna's (Finola Hughes) plan of using Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) as her spy to stop Cassandra's plots. As for Alexis, she was desperately looking for advice. She also found out that Julian (William deVry) was beaten. Meanwhile, Curtis (Donnell Turner) texted Jason. As for Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), she was shaken by a surprising situation. Elsewhere, Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) had an update and Finn (Michael Easton) felt uncomfortable.

An inmate slams Julian into a wall

On Tuesday, Alexis was stunned when an inmate slammed Julian into a wall. As for Maxie (Kirsten Storms), she was dismissive about another issue. Meanwhile, Cassandra had another idea for her plot. Plus, Amy (Risa Dorken) received some shocking news, and Anna got rejected.

Wednesday's episode showed Nelle (Chloe Lanier) playing with fire and Dr Klein (Gene Farber) getting some luck. Elsewhere, Nathan (Ryan Paevey) helped ease Amy's concerns. Nelle also blackmailed Valentin when Nina refused to give her a raise. As for Carly (Laura Wright), she finally got what she want. Plus, Michael opened up to Sonny and Amy begged Nathan not to arrest Chet (Chris Van Etten).

These scenes come after last week's episodes which include Sonny's decision to hire Diane and Patient Six (Steve Burton) taking advantage of a situation. Franco (Roger Howarth) also made a life-changing decision, and Ava believed that she had nothing to hide. She kept things out in the open.

"General Hospital" episodes air on ABC Daytime in the US during weekdays at 2 pm. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers and updates about the residents of Port Charles, New York in the upcoming weeks.

