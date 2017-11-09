'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 9-10: Ava gets lucky

By @JanSSS8 on
Maura West
Maura West poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role on "General Hospital" at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, California April 26, 2015. Reuters/Patrick T. Fallon

The "General Hospital" cast, including Maura West (Ava), Jessica Tuck (Cassandra), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Leslie Charleson (Monica), Michelle Stafford (Nina), Vinessa Antoine (Jordan) and Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), will be featured in the episodes of GH on Thursday and Friday. They will be part of several scenes such as Ava getting a stroke of luck and Cassandra inviting Nina to lunch.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'General Hospital' spoilers 2017. Read on to learn more about the upcoming episodes of the US soap.

According to TV Guide, the ABC Daytime soap opera will feature Ava getting a stroke of luck on Thursday's episode. Meanwhile, Sonny will be visited by someone he didn't expect to see. Elsewhere, Nina gets invited to lunch by Cassandra.

Alexis asks for Ava's help

Friday's episode of GH will show Alexis asking for Ava's assistance. As for Jordan, she seems to have an answer for a pressing question. Plus, Monica will make sure her intentions are loud and clear. 

'General Hospital' recaps

The soap's episode on Monday showed Anna's (Finola Hughes) plan of using Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) as her spy to stop Cassandra's plots. As for Alexis, she was desperately looking for advice. She also found out that Julian (William deVry) was beaten. Meanwhile, Curtis (Donnell Turner) texted Jason. As for Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), she was shaken by a surprising situation. Elsewhere, Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) had an update and Finn (Michael Easton) felt uncomfortable.

An inmate slams Julian into a wall

On Tuesday, Alexis was stunned when an inmate slammed Julian into a wall. As for Maxie (Kirsten Storms), she was dismissive about another issue. Meanwhile, Cassandra had another idea for her plot. Plus, Amy (Risa Dorken) received some shocking news, and Anna got rejected.

Wednesday's episode showed Nelle (Chloe Lanier) playing with fire and Dr Klein (Gene Farber) getting some luck. Elsewhere, Nathan (Ryan Paevey) helped ease Amy's concerns. Nelle also blackmailed Valentin when Nina refused to give her a raise. As for Carly (Laura Wright), she finally got what she want. Plus, Michael opened up to Sonny and Amy begged Nathan not to arrest Chet (Chris Van Etten).

These scenes come after last week's episodes which include Sonny's decision to hire Diane and Patient Six (Steve Burton) taking advantage of a situation. Franco (Roger Howarth) also made a life-changing decision, and Ava believed that she had nothing to hide. She kept things out in the open.

"General Hospital" episodes air on ABC Daytime in the US during weekdays at 2 pm. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers and updates about the residents of Port Charles, New York in the upcoming weeks.

Watch the 'General Hospital' video from the soap's official Facebook page below:

Related
Join the Discussion
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
Andy Murray might skip Australian Open, Roger Federer offers advice
NBA Trade News: Phoenix Suns keen to move Greg Monroe
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star behind schedule for return
Rafael Nadal unlikely for ATP World Tour Finals after Paris Masters exit
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Ellie Kendrick may not be back
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers share insights on ‘First Wife’
‘Vikings’ season 5: New promos released
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Ian Malcolm to have ‘small’ role
'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 9-10: Ava gets lucky
'General Hospital' Nov. 9-10 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Nov. 8-10: Eve denies killing Deimos
'Days of Our Lives' Nov. 8-10 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car