'General Hospital' spoilers for Oct. 24-27: Monica gives away a family heirloom

"General Hospital" cast member Leslie Charleson poses for a photo on Facebook. She plays the role of Monica Quartermaine in the long-running American soap opera.

The "General Hospital" cast 2017, including Leslie Charleson (Monica), Maura West (Ava), Chloe Lanier (Nelle), Serena Baldwin (Carly), Roger Howarth (Franco), Chad Duell (Michael), Kirsten Storms (Maxie), Anthony Montgomery (Andre), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Kelly Monaco (Sam) and Jessica Tuck (Cassandra), will have another round of drama this week. They will be featured in the various plot twists of the soap including Monica's decision to hand down an heirloom of the family, Sam's celebration and Ava's search for proof.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'General Hospital' spoilers 2017. Read on to learn more about the upcoming episodes of the ABC Daytime soap.

TV Guide reports that on Tuesday, Ava will look for proof. Meanwhile Nelle will provoke Carly and Franco's drawings will become unsettling. On Wednesday's episode of GH, Maxie will have a proposition. As for Monica, she'll give away a family heirloom. Plus, Michael will confront Nelle.

Andre begins to worry

Thursday's episode will feature Andre worrying about something. Elsewhere, Michael will change his mind and Sonny will stick to his guns and trust his instincts. On Friday, Cassandra will outmaneuver her adversary and Carly will demand answers. Plus, Sam will have a celebration. Unfortunately, it will be cut short. Also, watch out for the return of Julian Jerome (William deVry).

'General Hospital' recaps

Monday's episode of "General Hospital" showed Franco confiding in Andre and Scott (Kin Shriner) pushing Kiki's (Hayley Erin) buttons. Meanwhile, Andre warned Klein (Gene Farber) that their connection could be revealed soon. As for Sam, she made a big announcement and Griffin (Matt Cohen) reconnected with Anna (Finola Hughes). Anna also warned Griffin about Ava. Plus, Jason (Billy Miller) and Sonny talked about being under surveillance.

Franco also had some nightmares about a young Andrew (Asher McDonell). Elsewhere, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) worried about Kristina (Felicia Scorpio) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) hit a dead end. Finn (Michael Easton) got angry with Anna and Ava agreed to help out someone in need.

These episodes come after the exciting scenes that were shown last week including Sam's manipulation of Maxie, Patient Six (Steve Burton) sneaking into Sam's penthouse and Nina (Michelle Stafford) finding an unlikely ally. Betsy (Deborah Strang) also talked to Franco about Andrew, aka Jason's twin brother.

"General Hospital" episodes air at 2 pm on weekdays in the US. It is broadcast on ABC Daytime. Stay tuned for more updates about Port Charles, New York's residents.

