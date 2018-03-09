'General Hospital' spoilers for March 9: Sam prepares for her next move

By @JanSSS8 on
general hospital kelly monaco billy
"General Hospital" stars Kelly Monaco and Billy Miller, who play Sam and Jason in the ABC Daytime soap opera, pose for a photo backstage. Instagram/Kelly Monaco

The "General Hospital" cast, including Kelly Monaco (Sam), Laura Wright (Carly), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Rebecca Herbst (Liz), Steve Burton (Jason), Michelle Stafford (Nina) and Kirsten Storms (Maxie), will be featured in the episode of the ABC soap on Friday. It will show Sam getting ready to take a big step.

Spoiler alert! This update contains more 'General Hospital' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the new GH episode featuring the Port Charles residents.

TV Guide reports that the episode of GH on Friday will show Sam preparing for her next move. As for Carly and Sonny, they will make a huge decision that will greatly affect their family. Meanwhile, Nina will feel hopeful. Plus, Maxie is ready to uncover the truth. Elsewhere, Liz will feel grateful to Jason.

'General Hospital' recaps of past episodes

On Monday, Franco (Roger Howarth) was still trapped after the earthquake. Sam turned to Jason for assistance. As for Harvey (Greg Evigan), he chose to ignore Franco. Meanwhile, Drew (Billy Miller) had a brilliant idea. Plus, Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) reminded Curtis (Donnell Turner) that everything isn’t alright. Kiki (Hayley Erin) also supported Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) in this episode.

Jason rescues Franco

Tuesday’s episode showed Jason saving Franco. Meanwhile, Griffin (Matt Cohen) took charge and Kim (Tamara Braun) worried about Oscar (Garren Stitt). As for Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), he arrived in time to help. Plus, Ava (Maura West) spent time with Avery (Ava and Grace Scarola).

Sam confesses her love for Jason

On Wednesday, Sam admitted her love for Jason, which put him in a precarious position. As for Dante, he became Franco’s unlikely ally. On Thursday, Anna (Finola Hughes) received some news about her kid. Elsewhere, Monica (Leslie Charleson) checked in on Nelle (Chloe Lanier). Plus, Sonny made another bold move as Anna made some progress with her plans. Peter (Wes Ramsey) also supported Maxie.

Jordan drops by to see Curtis

The previous week showed Franco dealing with a terrible nightmare. As for Drew and Sam, they celebrated Scout’s arrival. Elsewhere, Kim was intrigued by Julian (William deVry). Sonny also begged Ava to do something for him.

Plus, Franco confronted Harvey. Meanwhile, Scott (Kin Shriner) and Kevin set aside their differences. Drew turned to Kim for answers. As for Griffin, he was happy for Ava. Jordan visited Curtis, while Sam and Jason ran into each other.

"General Hospital" episodes air regularly in the US from Monday to Friday on ABC. Stay tuned for more updates and GH spoilers in the next few weeks.

Watch the 'General Hospital' Facebook videos below:

