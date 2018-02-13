'General Hospital' spoilers for Feb. 13-16: Anna visits Andre [VIDEOS]

By @JanSSS8 on
General Hospital star Finola Hughes RTR3BIOK
Actress Finola Hughes arrives at the premiere of the movie "This is 40" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

The "General Hospital" cast, including Finola Hughes (Anna), Anthony Montgomery (Andre), Chad Duell (Michael), Steve Burton (Jason), Maura West (Ava), Hudson West (Jake), Roger Howarth (Franco), Milo Giambetti (Drew), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Laura Wright (Carly), Kelly Monaco (Sam), Matt Cohen (Griffin), Hayley Erin (Kiki), Vinessa Antoine (Jordan), Donnell Turner (Curtis), Chloe Lanier (Nelle), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) and Carolyn Hennesy (Diane), will be featured in the episodes of the soap from Tuesday to Friday. It will show Anna visiting Andre, Jason being put on the spot and Curtis surprising Jordan.

Spoiler alert! This update contains additional 'General Hospital' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the upcoming episodes of the ABC soap opera.

According to TV Guide and Soaps.sheknows, the GH episode on Tuesday will show Jake putting Jason on the spot and Drew discovering something new. Meanwhile, Franco will be put on notice and Michael will take Jason's word seriously. As for Ava, she will be concerned about something.

Valentine's Day on GH

On Wednesday, which also happens to be Valentine's Day 2018, Jordan will be surprised by Curtis. Plus, Sam will have a heart-to-heart talk with Jason. Meanwhile, Spinelli will help Kiki. Elsewhere, Carly and Sonny will reminisce and Ava will look forward to spending time with Griffin.

Michael's unsettling phone call

Thursday's episode will feature several Port Charles residents in dramatic situations. It includes Ava lashing out at Griffin and Anna visiting Andre. Meanwhile, Alexis will be nervous and Michael will receive a phone call that proves to be unsettling. As for Nelle, she will be put in a situation where she has to think fast.

Sonny trusts Griffin

On Friday, Carly will encourage Jason to do everything in his power to gather as much information as he can get. As for Diane, she will make an announcement in this episode. Drew will be placed in an uncomfortable situation and Ava will take care of Kiki. Plus, Sonny will put his trust in Griffin.

'General Hospital' recaps of previous episodes

Monday's episode showed Drew questioning Franco and Finn (Michael Easton) asking for some legal advice. Meanwhile, Felicia (Kristina Wagner) and Anna commiserated and Oscar (Garren Stitt) tried to outsmart Kim (Tamara Braun). Last week, Jordan worked with Curtis, while Peter (Wes Ramsey) and Lulu (Emme Rylan) ran into each other. Plus, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) offered his support to a friend. Elsewhere, Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) and Franco shared a moment.

"General Hospital" episodes air on ABC in the US during weekdays. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers and updates in the coming weeks.

Watch the 'General Hospital' Facebook videos below:

Related
Join the Discussion
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Winter Olympics 2018: Australia's Emily Arthur falls during half pipe final
Winter Olympics 2018: Australian Scotty James into snowboarding final
Australia captain Steve Smith honoured with Allan Border medal
New-look Cavaliers blow out Celtics on Paul Pierce night
Australia's Test squad: Chadd Sayers replaces Jackson Bird for South Africa tour
Australia's Test squad: Chadd Sayers replaces Jackson Bird for South Africa tour
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
Rachel Bloom headlines 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' US tour
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 theory: Petyr Baelish’s return
'The Young and the Restless' Feb. 13-16 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘The Orville’ season 2: Jessica Szohr joins the team
'Bull' season 2 episode 16 'Absolution' spoilers
'Bull' season 2 episode 16 spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for Feb. 13-16: Anna visits Andre [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' Feb. 13-16 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car