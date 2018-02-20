'General Hospital' spoilers for Feb. 20-23: Alexis and Brad meet up [VIDEO]

General Hospital's Nancy Lee Grahn
Grahn plays the character Alexis in the ABC soap opera "General Hospital."

The "General Hospital" cast, including Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), Parry Shen (Brad), Maura West (Ava), Haley Pullos (Molly), Chad Duell (Michael), Leslie Charleson (Monica), Billy Miller (Drew), Lisa LoCicero (Olivia), Donnell Turner (Curtis),Tamara Braun (Kim), Finola Hughes (Anna), Emme Rylan (Lulu), Wes Ramsey (Peter), Kelly Monaco (Sam), Steve Burton (Jason), Chloe Lanier (Nelle), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Matt Cohen (Griffin), Roger Howarth (Franco), Michael Easton (Finn), Hayley Erin (Kiki) and Sonya Eddy (Epiphany), will be featured in the episodes of the ABC soap from Tuesday to Friday. The scenes to watch out for include Brad's meeting with Alexis, and Ava's gallery being threatened.

Spoiler alert! This update has more 'General Hospital' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the new episodes of GH.

TV Guide reports that on Tuesday's episode of GH, Drew will ask Curtis for some assistance. Meanwhile, Olivia will stand by her guy. As for Kim, she will eventually step in a particular situation. Plus, Molly will lash out. Elsewhere, Michael will be surprised by Monica. On Wednesday, Kim will ask someone for a favour. Alexis will find herself in an uncertain position. As for Sam, she will look out for a friend. Meanwhile, Anna will make a promise and Peter will appeal to Lulu.

Brad and Alexis meet up

Thursday's episode will show Anna's gallery being threatened. Plus, Alexis will meet up with Brad. As for Jason, he will ask for Peter's help. Meanwhile, Peter will not tell anyone that he actually knows more than they think he does. Elsewhere, Nelle is preparing to take her next step. On Friday, Sonny will confide in Epiphany. Griffin will call for assistance and Kevin will meet up with Franco. Plus, Anna will feel awkward around Finn. As for Kiki, she will get the help that she needs.

'General Hospital' recaps

Monday's GH episode showed Anna visiting Maxie (Kirsten Storms). As for Peter, he changed his mind. Meanwhile, Sonny confided in an old friend. Plus, Drew and Jason were pitted against each other. Elsewhere, Alexis was caught off guard. Maxie also thanked Peter for saving her and her baby.

The previous week showed Anna visiting Andre (Anthony Montgomery) and Curtis surprising Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) on Valentine's Day 2018. Plus, Michael received an unsettling phone call. As for Drew, he was placed in an uncomfortable situation. Meanwhile, Ava took care of Kiki and Sonny trusted Griffin.

"General Hospital" episodes air regularly during weekdays in the US on ABC. Stay tuned for more updates and GH spoilers featuring your favourite characters from Port Charles, New York.

Watch the 'General Hospital' Facebook video below:

