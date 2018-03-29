'General Hospital' spoilers for March 29-30: Ava advises Griffin [VIDEO]

By @JanSSS8 on
General Hospital star Maura West RTR2FUCT
Maura West, of the television show As The World Turns, accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series during the 37th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards show at the Las Vegas Hilton in Las Vegas, Nevada June 27, 2010. West currently stars in the ABC soap opera "General Hospital" as Ava Jerome. Reuters/Steve Marcus

The "General Hospital" cast, including Maura West (Ava), Matt Cohen (Griffin), Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie), Kirsten Storms (Maxie),   Steve Burton (Jason), Finola Hughes (Anna), Emme Rylan (Lulu), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Max Gail (Mike), Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth) and Steve Burton (Jason), will be featured in the episodes of GH on Thursday to Friday. It includes scenes such as Ava advising Griffin and Bobbie cheering up Maxie with a pep talk.

Spoiler alert! This update contains more 'General Hospital' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the new GH episodes.

According to a "General Hospital" preview video and Soaps.sheknows, Thursday’s episode will show Jason and Anna being in conflict. Meanwhile, Lulu will be worried about Maxie. Plus, Ava will counsel Griffin. On Friday, Bobbie will give Maxie some pep talk to cheer her up. As for Sonny, he will try to help Mike as best as he can. Elsewhere, Elizabeth and Jason will set their differences aside.

'General Hospital' recaps

On Monday, Drew (Milo Giambetti) decided on doing something. Plus, Carly (Laura Wright) asked Jason to keep a secret. Meanwhile, Sonny talked to Andre (Anthony Montgomery) about the difficulty of losing his father. As for Kim (Tamara Braun) and Julian (William deVry), they made love in this episode. Elsewhere, Ned (Wally Kurth) planned for Port Charles’ future. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) also warned Sam (Kelly Monaco) about something.

Curtis surprises Sam

Tuesday’s episode featured Drew attacking Jason. Meanwhile, Curtis (Donnell Turner) visited Sam. Nina (Michelle Stafford) also suspected that Peter (Wes Ramsey) is keeping a secret. As for Kevin (Jon Lindstrom), he evaluated Betsy (Deborah Strang). Plus, Franco (Roger Howarth) got the wrong idea. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) also felt anxious about a situation.

Maxie warns Peter

On Wednesday, Kiki (Hayley Erin) was kissed by Bensch (James DePaiva). Liz and Franco also reached an agreement in their relationship. As for Jason and Sam, they had a heart-to-heart talk. Plus, Peter felt guilty. Meanwhile, Drew reached out to Oscar and Carly bonded with Josslyn (Eden McCoy). Elsewhere, Franco felt unsure about where he stood. Maxie also warned Peter.

Spinelli meets with Jason

Last week, Griffin accepted Ava’s offer. Jordan was also surprised about his recent discovery. As for Ava, she wondered if Nelle was taking things too far. Plus, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) defended Finn (Michael Easton) and Jason met up with Spinelli.

"General Hospital" episodes air in the US on ABC during weekdays. Stay tuned for upcoming GH spoilers.

Watch the 'General Hospital' Facebook video below:

