'General Hospital' spoilers for Feb. 28 to March 2: Jordan visits Curtis

"General Hospital" star Vinessa Antoine poses for a photo on her official Instagram account. Antoine portrays the character of Jordan Ashford in ABC's "GH" soap opera. @VinessaAntoine/Twitter

The "General Hospital" cast, including Vinessa Antoine (Jordan), Donnell Turner (Curtis), Roger Howarth (Franco), Maura West (Ava), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Hayley Erin (Kiki), Kelly Monaco (Sam), Milo Giambetti (Drew), William deVry (Julian), Tamara Braun (Kim), Matt Cohen (Griffin), Kin Shriner (Scott), Jon Lindstrom (Kevin), Greg Evigan (Harvey), Steve Burton (Jason), Laura Wright (Carly), Wes Ramsey (Peter), Chloe Lanier (Nelle) and James Patrick Stuart (Valentin), will be featured in the episodes of the long-running US soap from Wednesday to Friday. The scenes that they will be a part of include Jordan visiting Curtis, and Sam and Drew's celebration of Scout.

Spoiler alert! This article has additional 'General Hospital' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the upcoming GH episodes.

According to TV Guide, the episode on Wednesday will show Franco's struggle with a horrible nightmare. Meanwhile, Sam and Drew will celebrate Scout's arrival. As for Julian, Kim will find him very intriguing. Elsewhere, Kiki will notice that not everything is as it seems. Plus, Sonny will beg Ava to do something.

Kevin and Scott put aside their differences

On Thursday, Scott and Kevin will put their differences aside. As for Jordan, she will be placed in an uncertain position. Elsewhere, Franco will have an epiphany. Griffin will also feel happy for Ava. Meanwhile, Drew will turn to Kim for some much-needed answers.

Harvey is confronted by Franco

Friday's episode will show Franco confronting Harvey. Drew and Sam will also be chaperones. Meanwhile, Jason and Sam will run into each other. As for Jordan, she'll visit Curtis. Plus, Peter will bare his soul to Valentin. Carly will also confront Nelle.

'General Hospital' recaps

On Monday, tensions ran high at the Port Charles Police Department (PCPD). As for Sonny, he felt helpless. Meanwhile, Nelle bonded with Joss (Eden McCoy). Julian also suffered a blow in this episode. Elsewhere, Ava felt extremely confident about something.

Anna's news

Tuesday's episode showed Franco's restlessness. Anna (Finola Hughes) delivered some news for Felicia (Kristina Wagner). Elsewhere, Drew and Curtis cooperated for a common goal. As for Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), he worried about Peter's true motive. Plus, Scott was supportive.

Sonny's heart-t0-heart talk with Epiphany

Last week, Drew asked Curtis for help and Molly (Haley Pullos) lashed out. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Brad (Parry Shen) also met up. Meanwhile, Sonny confided in Epiphany (Sonya Eddy). Plus, Nelle prepared for her next move and Kiki got some much-needed help.

"General Hospital" episodes air in the US on ABC during weekdays. Stay tuned for upcoming GH spoilers.

