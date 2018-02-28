'General Hospital' spoilers for Feb. 28 to March 2: Jordan visits Curtis

By @JanSSS8 on
General Hospital star Vinessa Antoine
"General Hospital" star Vinessa Antoine poses for a photo on her official Instagram account. Antoine portrays the character of Jordan Ashford in ABC's "GH" soap opera. @VinessaAntoine/Twitter

The "General Hospital" cast, including Vinessa Antoine (Jordan), Donnell Turner (Curtis), Roger Howarth (Franco), Maura West (Ava), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Hayley Erin (Kiki), Kelly Monaco (Sam), Milo Giambetti (Drew), William deVry (Julian), Tamara Braun (Kim), Matt Cohen (Griffin), Kin Shriner (Scott), Jon Lindstrom (Kevin), Greg Evigan (Harvey), Steve Burton (Jason), Laura Wright (Carly), Wes Ramsey (Peter), Chloe Lanier (Nelle) and James Patrick Stuart (Valentin), will be featured in the episodes of the long-running US soap from Wednesday to Friday. The scenes that they will be a part of include Jordan visiting Curtis, and Sam and Drew's celebration of Scout. 

Spoiler alert! This article has additional 'General Hospital' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the upcoming GH episodes.

According to TV Guide, the episode on Wednesday will show Franco's struggle with a horrible nightmare. Meanwhile, Sam and Drew will celebrate Scout's arrival. As for Julian, Kim will find him very intriguing. Elsewhere, Kiki will notice that not everything is as it seems. Plus, Sonny will beg Ava to do something.

Kevin and Scott put aside their differences

On Thursday, Scott and Kevin will put their differences aside. As for Jordan, she will be placed in an uncertain position. Elsewhere, Franco will have an epiphany. Griffin will also feel happy for Ava. Meanwhile, Drew will turn to Kim for some much-needed answers.

Harvey is confronted by Franco

Friday's episode will show Franco confronting Harvey. Drew and Sam will also be chaperones. Meanwhile, Jason and Sam will run into each other. As for Jordan, she'll visit Curtis. Plus, Peter will bare his soul to Valentin. Carly will also confront Nelle. 

'General Hospital' recaps

On Monday, tensions ran high at the Port Charles Police Department (PCPD). As for Sonny, he felt helpless. Meanwhile, Nelle bonded with Joss (Eden McCoy). Julian also suffered a blow in this episode. Elsewhere, Ava felt extremely confident about something.  

Anna's news

Tuesday's episode showed Franco's restlessness. Anna (Finola Hughes) delivered some news for Felicia (Kristina Wagner). Elsewhere, Drew and Curtis cooperated for a common goal. As for Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), he worried about Peter's true motive. Plus, Scott was supportive. 

Sonny's heart-t0-heart talk with Epiphany

Last week, Drew asked Curtis for help and Molly (Haley Pullos) lashed out. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Brad (Parry Shen) also met up. Meanwhile, Sonny confided in Epiphany (Sonya Eddy). Plus, Nelle prepared for her next move and Kiki got some much-needed help. 

"General Hospital" episodes air in the US on ABC during weekdays. Stay tuned for upcoming GH spoilers.

Watch the 'General Hospital' Facebook videos below:

Related
Join the Discussion
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Houston Rockets extend winning streak to 13 games
Usain Bolt to announce new soccer team on Tuesday
Gary Neville slams Arsenal for 'spineless display' against Manchester City
Neymar injury update: PSG star stretchered off against Marseille
F1 2018: Daniel Ricciardo quickest on Day 1 of Barcelona testing
F1 2018: Daniel Ricciardo quickest on Day 1 of Barcelona testing
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star likely to return in March
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star likely to return in March
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘The Orville’ season 2: Chris Johnson joins the team
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 17 spoilers
‘Vikings’ season 5: A queen’s endurance
‘Play time with Jesus’ campaign promotes ‘The Walking Dead’ game
'General Hospital' spoilers for Feb. 28 to March 2: Jordan visits Curtis
'General Hospital' Feb. 28 to March 2 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'911' season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Athena confronts Michael
'911' season 1 episode 8 'Karma's A Bitch' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car