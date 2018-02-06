'General Hospital' spoilers for Feb. 6-9: Jordan works with Curtis [VIDEOS]

"General Hospital" star Vinessa Antoine poses for a photo on her official Instagram account. Antoine portrays the character of Jordan Ashford in ABC's "GH" soap opera.

"General Hospital" star Vinessa Antoine poses for a photo on her official Instagram account. Antoine portrays the character of Jordan Ashford in ABC's "GH" soap opera. @VinessaAntoine/Twitter

The "General Hospital" cast, including Donnell Turner (Curtis), Vinessa Antoine (Jordan), Michael Easton (Finn), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), William deVry (Julian), Kimberly McCullough (Robin), Wes Ramsey (Peter), Emme Rylan (Lulu), Wally Kurth (Ned), Kelly Monaco (Sam), Greg Evigan (Jim Harvey), Finola Hughes (Anna), Milo Giambetti (Drew), Laura Wright (Carly), James Patrick Stuart (Valentin), Michelle Stafford (Nina), Roger Howarth (Franco), Kathleen Gati (Obrecht) and Dominic Zamprogna (Dante), will be featured in the episodes of the soap from Tuesday to Friday. Some of the scenes to check out are Jordan and Curtis' team-up for a common goal, and Franco and Obrecht's moment.

Spoiler alert! This article has additional 'General Hospital' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the new episodes of the ABC soap.

Soaps.sheknows and TV Guide report that on Tuesday's episode of GH, Jordan and Curtis will team up for a shared goal. Meanwhile, Anna will continue investigating a case. As for Finn and Alex, they will bond in one scene. Plus, someone will pester Julian.

Lulu and Peter run into each other

On Wednesday, Lulu will bump into Peter and Alexis will ask for Sam's help. Meanwhile, Julian will not accept an offer. Elsewhere, Ned will say something that will have a huge impact on someone. As for Jim Harvey, he will continue to do amazing work.

Sam needs a favour

Thursday's episode will show Anna being in denial. Meanwhile, Drew will feel troubled and will also push back when provoked. Carly will vent out her frustrations and Sam will ask someone for a favour. On Friday, Lulu will be stunned, while Dante will offer his support. As for Valentin, he will be loyal to Nina and stay by her side. Meanwhile, Franco and Obrecht will share a moment. As for Peter, his curiosity will be piqued.

'General Hospital' recaps

On Monday, Sam confessed, while Carly told Jason (Steve Burton) to hold on and not give up. Elsewhere, Franco confided in Kevin (Jon Lindstrom). Meanwhile, Michael (Chad Duell) felt grateful. Sonny also asked Mike about the missing money. As for Liz (Rebecca Herbst), she felt proud of Franco. Plus, Ava (Maura West) found it hard to control herself in this episode.

Last week on GH, Carly threatened Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and Jason's (Steve Burton) plans failed. Anna received news that disappointed her, while Sonny (Maurice Benard) got a disturbing phone call. He also told Jason a secret.

"General Hospital" episodes air Mondays to Fridays in the US on ABC. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers featuring the colourful characters of Port Charles, New York.

Watch the 'General Hospital' videos below: