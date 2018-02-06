'General Hospital' spoilers for Feb. 6-9: Jordan works with Curtis [VIDEOS]

By @JanSSS8 on
General Hospital star Vinessa Antoine
"General Hospital" star Vinessa Antoine poses for a photo on her official Instagram account. Antoine portrays the character of Jordan Ashford in ABC's "GH" soap opera. @VinessaAntoine/Twitter

The "General Hospital" cast, including Donnell Turner (Curtis), Vinessa Antoine (Jordan), Michael Easton (Finn), Nancy Lee Grahn  (Alexis), William deVry (Julian), Kimberly McCullough (Robin), Wes Ramsey (Peter), Emme Rylan (Lulu), Wally Kurth (Ned), Kelly Monaco (Sam), Greg Evigan (Jim Harvey), Finola Hughes (Anna), Milo Giambetti (Drew), Laura Wright (Carly), James Patrick Stuart (Valentin), Michelle Stafford (Nina), Roger Howarth (Franco), Kathleen Gati (Obrecht) and Dominic Zamprogna (Dante), will be featured in the episodes of the soap from Tuesday to Friday. Some of the scenes to check out are Jordan and Curtis' team-up for a common goal, and Franco and Obrecht's moment. 

Spoiler alert! This article has additional 'General Hospital' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the new episodes of the ABC soap.

Soaps.sheknows and TV Guide report that on Tuesday's episode of GH, Jordan and Curtis will team up for a shared goal. Meanwhile, Anna will continue investigating a case. As for Finn and Alex, they will bond in one scene. Plus, someone will pester Julian.

Lulu and Peter run into each other 

On Wednesday, Lulu will bump into Peter and Alexis will ask for Sam's help. Meanwhile, Julian will not accept an offer. Elsewhere, Ned will say something that will have a huge impact on someone. As for Jim Harvey, he will continue to do amazing work. 

Sam needs a favour

Thursday's episode will show Anna being in denial. Meanwhile, Drew will feel troubled and will also push back when provoked. Carly will vent out her frustrations and Sam will ask someone for a favour. On Friday, Lulu will be stunned, while Dante will offer his support. As for Valentin, he will be loyal to Nina and stay by her side. Meanwhile, Franco and Obrecht will share a moment. As for Peter, his curiosity will be piqued.

'General Hospital' recaps

On Monday, Sam confessed, while Carly told Jason (Steve Burton) to hold on and not give up. Elsewhere, Franco confided in Kevin (Jon Lindstrom). Meanwhile, Michael (Chad Duell) felt grateful. Sonny also asked Mike about the missing money. As for Liz (Rebecca Herbst), she felt proud of Franco. Plus, Ava (Maura West) found it hard to control herself in this episode.

Last week on GH, Carly threatened Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and Jason's (Steve Burton) plans failed. Anna received news that disappointed her, while Sonny (Maurice Benard) got a disturbing phone call. He also told Jason a secret.

"General Hospital" episodes air Mondays to Fridays in the US on ABC. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers featuring the colourful characters of Port Charles, New York.

Watch the 'General Hospital' videos below:

Related
Join the Discussion
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Trade Deadline: Cavs could give up Brooklyn pick for Kemba Walker
Rob Gronkowski mulling retirement after Super Bowl 52 loss
NBA Trade Deadline: Portland Trail Blazers still pursing DeAndre Jordan trade
Fed Cup 2018: Australia confident despite Samantha Stosur's absence
Fed Cup 2018: Australia confident despite Samantha Stosur's absence
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5: Katheryn Winnick shares picture
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Feb. 6-9 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Outlander’ season 4: Jamie meets the natives
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Feb. 5-9
'General Hospital' spoilers for Feb. 6-9: Jordan works with Curtis [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' Feb. 6-9 spoilers
'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: Jon Snow heading to familiar city
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Kit Harington in surprising location
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car