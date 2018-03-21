'General Hospital' spoilers for March 21-23: Griffin accepts Ava’s offer

By @JanSSS8 on
General Hospital star Matt Cohen with friend Drew Fonteiro
"General Hospital" star Matt Cohen poses for photo on his Instagram account with friend Drew Fonteiro. Cohen portrays the character Griffin Munro in the ABC soap. mattcohen4real/Instagram

The "General Hospital" cast, including Matt Cohen (Griffin), Billy Miller (Drew), Maura West (Ava), Chloe Lanier (Nelle), Vinessa Antoine (Jordan), Chad Duell (Michael), Roger Howarth (Franco), Laura Wright (Carly), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), Michael Easton (Finn), Anthony Montgomery (Andre), Finola Hughes (Anna), Kelly Monaco (Sam), Steve Burton (Jason), Maurice Benard (Sonny) and William deVry (Julian), will be featured in the episodes of the soap from Wednesday to Friday. They will be part of several twists and turns including scenes that show Jason's meeting with Spinelli as well as Griffin's acceptance of Ava's offer.

Spoiler alert! This article has additional 'General Hospital' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the upcoming episodes of GH.

According to TV Guide, the episode of GH on Wednesday will show Griffin accepting Ava's offer. Meanwhile, Michael will feel let down. As for Drew, his instincts will begin to surface. Plus, Jordan will discover something surprising. Ava will also start to wonder if Nelle is taking things a little too far.

Alexis defends Finn

Thursday's episode will feature Nelle getting more frustrated and Carly being pleasantly surprised. As for Alexis, she will defend Finn. Meanwhile, Andre will encourage Anna to live her life. Plus, Franco feels unsure of the future.

Jason sees Spinelli

On Friday, Nelle will make a bold move. Jason will also have a meeting with Spinelli. Elsewhere, Julian will bump into Alexis. Plus, Andre will hear from Sonny and Sam will struggle with her feelings.

'General Hospital' recaps

Monday's episode of GH showed Franco's confession. Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) continued to look for answers. Elsewhere, Ned (Wally Kurth) felt compromised. Griffin also took a huge risk in this episode. As for Jason, he met up with Anna.

Griffin offers advice

On Tuesday, Griffin gave some sound advice. Plus, Kiki (Hayley Erin) felt grateful. Meanwhile, Curtis (Donnell Turner) was surprised and Sam got a break. Liz also asked Jordan for some assistance.

Carly and Sonny's huge decision

The previous weeks in GH showed Sam preparing for her next move. Sonny and Carly also decided on something that affected their family. Meanwhile, Liz felt grateful to Jason and Nina (Michelle Stafford) felt hopeful. Elsewhere, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) also got ready to get to the bottom of things.

"General Hospital" episodes air from Monday to Friday on ABC in the US. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers and updates about the interesting lives of the residents of Port Charles, New York.

Watch the 'General Hospital' Facebook videos below:

