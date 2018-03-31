'Game of Thrones' spin-off series plots possible teased

By @sachintrivedig on
George RR Martin
George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

There may be a total of four “Game of Thrones” spin-off series. Author George RR Martin, who is known for teasing fans with cryptic messages, appears to have teased some details about the plot of the shows in development.

There has been a lot of talk about what HBO has in store for the fans as the main “Game of Thrones” TV series is coming to an end with season 8 in 2019. There was talk of developing multiple spin-off series, and the number was as high as five at one point of time, but there was no official green light from the studio.

Now, in a new post on his official blog, Martin looks at how HBO was initially planning four spin-off series, then the number increased to five, dropped to three, and finally they seem to have settled on four shows.

Martin doesn’t explicitly share these details, but the cryptic messages are too hard to miss. Towards the end of the post the author also appears to be hinting at the plot of these spin-offs.

A fan of Reddit attempted to guess what Martin is hinting at. The first line "One for all and all for one" is obviously from “The Three Musketeers,” this suggests that the first TV series will be about a group of knights on the road or the King’s Guard fighting corruption and injustice.

The second line is "The dragon has three heads." This could be about the invasion of Aegon Targaryen with his wives and dragons. "Plunk you magic twangers" is from the “Andy's Gang” TV show. This is supposed to summon Froggy the Gremlin who has the ability to manipulate people’s minds. So, this show could be purely about magic.

"I could tell you, but then I'd have to kill you" is from “The Hound of Baskervilles,” a popular Sherlock Holmes novel in which a hound is supposed to be killing people. This spin-off could be about Direwolves or a detective/mystery series.

Related
Join the Discussion
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
LeBron James surpasses Michael Jordan with 867 straight double-digit scores
Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
David Warner fears Australia cricket career is over
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 to return at Davis Cup
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 to return at Davis Cup
Neymar injury update: PSG, Brazil star expected back in 2-3 weeks
Neymar injury update: PSG, Brazil star expected back in 2-3 weeks
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
'Lucifer' season 3: End game in sight
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8 episode 14: Jadis flashback
‘Supernatural’ 13x16 recap, review: ‘Scoobynatural' is fun and ridiculously hilarious
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 18 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Solo: A Star Wars Story': A lighter side of the Empire
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Changes to the Empire
'Game of Thrones' spin-off series plots possible teased
George RR Martin hints at ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car