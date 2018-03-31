'Game of Thrones' spin-off series plots possible teased

George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014.

There may be a total of four “Game of Thrones” spin-off series. Author George RR Martin, who is known for teasing fans with cryptic messages, appears to have teased some details about the plot of the shows in development.

There has been a lot of talk about what HBO has in store for the fans as the main “Game of Thrones” TV series is coming to an end with season 8 in 2019. There was talk of developing multiple spin-off series, and the number was as high as five at one point of time, but there was no official green light from the studio.

Now, in a new post on his official blog, Martin looks at how HBO was initially planning four spin-off series, then the number increased to five, dropped to three, and finally they seem to have settled on four shows.

Martin doesn’t explicitly share these details, but the cryptic messages are too hard to miss. Towards the end of the post the author also appears to be hinting at the plot of these spin-offs.

A fan of Reddit attempted to guess what Martin is hinting at. The first line "One for all and all for one" is obviously from “The Three Musketeers,” this suggests that the first TV series will be about a group of knights on the road or the King’s Guard fighting corruption and injustice.

The second line is "The dragon has three heads." This could be about the invasion of Aegon Targaryen with his wives and dragons. "Plunk you magic twangers" is from the “Andy's Gang” TV show. This is supposed to summon Froggy the Gremlin who has the ability to manipulate people’s minds. So, this show could be purely about magic.

"I could tell you, but then I'd have to kill you" is from “The Hound of Baskervilles,” a popular Sherlock Holmes novel in which a hound is supposed to be killing people. This spin-off could be about Direwolves or a detective/mystery series.