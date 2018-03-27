'Game of Thrones' season 8: Jaime gets a new look

By @sachintrivedig on
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Cast member Nikolaj Coster-Waldau attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles April 10, 2016. Reuters/Phil McCarten

Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) will have a new look in “Game of Thrones” season 8. Most of the characters get minor modifications to their costume and their overall look each year, and the Lannister has been no different. This time, however, the changes are not restricted to the costume. The following article contains minor spoilers.

The HBO series appears to have one trick when it comes to making their characters look older and weary. After Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) got a full beard on the show as a part of his evolution, it is time for his older brother to follow suit.

In a recent interview with ShortList Waldau revealed that he has grown a full beard now for the show. “Generally speaking, I’m not crazy-hairy, but I have a full beard. Call me Hairy Styles,” the actor joked.

Jamie started his journey as a clean-shaven, longhaired bad boy. Later he lost his fighting hand and faced a lot of hardship, including the loss of his biological son. The character was last seen sporting short hair and a rugged look with his unshaven face. He was also mostly in his armour, ready for the battles his family faced.

The armour will remain, even though Jaime has left his post as the commander of the Lannister army. The beard may have grown during his journey North, where he is expected to join forces with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in their fight against the Night King to save the realm.

Filming of “Game of Thrones” season 8 is currently ongoing. The cast and crew will soon begin filming at the King’s Landing set that has been especially built this year near Titanic studios, and the scenes filmed here could be for the finale episode. It will be interesting to see if the final battle between good and evil will be fought in this city of Westeros.

