'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: Fire and romance

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7. Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister Helen Sloan/HBO

New pictures from the production set of “Game of Thrones” season 8 have leaked online. The pictures tease a lot of action for the heroes, and there is also a report about some romance in the midst of all the fighting. The following article contains spoilers.

Pictures from the production set and a video that have been posted on WatchersontheWall show one of the cast members wielding a flaming sword. Will Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) be back one last time to fight the war against the White Walkers?

The report notes that the other possibility is that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) could be the one who is holding Lightbringer. Is the heir to the Targaryen crown the hero that was promised? the one who will be responsible to end the long night?

There is a lot of fighting in the last six episodes of the show but during this fighting there is also room for some romance. According to another report by WatchersontheWall Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) will be fighting side by side in episode 4.

Jaime and Brienne will obviously meet well before they fight together in episode 4. Jaime was last seen travelling north in order to join the forces fighting against the Night King. The character’s romance may give moments of pause during all the fighting.

It will be an uphill task to beat the Army of the Dead, since each fallen soldier rises up to join the ranks of the Night King’s army. By episode 3 a bulk of the army of the enemy will comprise of dead Dothraki and fallen members of the Night’s Watch.

There’s still some filming left for “Game of Thrones” season 8, and the cast and crew will soon shift to the King’s Landing set. The show will premiere sometime in 2019.

