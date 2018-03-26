'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: The wights have new ability

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A picture of a White Walker from HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Facebook/ Game of Thrones

The wights in “Game of Thrones” season 8 will have some new, never before seen abilities. New pictures from the production set tease the zombie army of the Night King on the march, but there’s something different this time from what the fans have seen on the show so far. The following article contains spoilers.

Leaked pictures from the production set Magheramorne posted on WatchersontheWall show extras filming at night behind a huge green screen. There’s fire involved, and the extras are dressed in green suits, suggesting that they are playing the role of wights.

The green suits are used to add details like decaying flesh and open wounds of the zombies, which has been a normal practice for the show in the past few years. The one thing different about the wights this time around is that some of them will be on horseback.

So far only the White Walkers have been seen riding zombie horses, while the wights have only been seen on foot. The report points out that the wights on the show are not entirely dumb, the way they are in other shows and movies, which means that they may have had the ability to ride hoses all along but it is only now that they will get the opportunity to showcase this skill.

The costumes of the actors wearing green suits and riding horses suggest that they are Dothraki. This means that the first big encounter between the Danny’s (Emilia Clarke) forces and the army of the dead will result in a big loss for the heroes, and the dead soldiers will join the ranks of their enemies.

Meanwhile, the construction of the King’s Landing set continues near Titanic Studios. The production crew is currently busy building a massive gate of the entrance wall to the city.

Related
Join the Discussion
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Canelo Alvarez suspended, rematch vs Gennady Golovkin in jeopardy
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
Australian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton beats Ferrari drivers to pole
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star sprains MCL in return game
Steve Smith, David Warner could get life ban from Cricket Australia
Steve Smith, David Warner could get life ban from Cricket Australia
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out for at least three weeks
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out for at least three weeks
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: The life of Frasers
‘Lucifer’ season 3: LAPD vs. Maze
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Maggie vs. The Saviors
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan teases new villain details
'Coronation Street' spoilers from March 26-30: Audrey gets robbed by a gang
'Coronation Street' spoilers from March 26-30 [VIDEOS]
'Star Trek Discovery' season 2 spoilers: Mystery behind 'black badge' revealed
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2 may explore Section 31
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car