'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: The wights have new ability

The wights in “Game of Thrones” season 8 will have some new, never before seen abilities. New pictures from the production set tease the zombie army of the Night King on the march, but there’s something different this time from what the fans have seen on the show so far. The following article contains spoilers.

Leaked pictures from the production set Magheramorne posted on WatchersontheWall show extras filming at night behind a huge green screen. There’s fire involved, and the extras are dressed in green suits, suggesting that they are playing the role of wights.

The green suits are used to add details like decaying flesh and open wounds of the zombies, which has been a normal practice for the show in the past few years. The one thing different about the wights this time around is that some of them will be on horseback.

So far only the White Walkers have been seen riding zombie horses, while the wights have only been seen on foot. The report points out that the wights on the show are not entirely dumb, the way they are in other shows and movies, which means that they may have had the ability to ride hoses all along but it is only now that they will get the opportunity to showcase this skill.

The costumes of the actors wearing green suits and riding horses suggest that they are Dothraki. This means that the first big encounter between the Danny’s (Emilia Clarke) forces and the army of the dead will result in a big loss for the heroes, and the dead soldiers will join the ranks of their enemies.

Meanwhile, the construction of the King’s Landing set continues near Titanic Studios. The production crew is currently busy building a massive gate of the entrance wall to the city.